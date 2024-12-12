Chicago Bears Thursday Week 15 Injury Report: RB Health Issues
It’s going to be another week of guessing whether the Bears will have someone available with game experience in the offense running the football.
The Bears only conducted a walk-through on Thursday but had to file an injury report and listed running back D’Andre Swift and backup running back Roschon Johnson as unable to practice as a result of injuries. Swift has a groin injury and Johnson is still in the concussion protocol after missing the last two games.
They also had running back Travis Homer on the injury report, but he apparently has recovered from a head injury as he was listed for a full practice.
Swift played through injury last week.
Slot cornerback Josh Blackwell was listed as unable to practice due to a shoulder injury and it could result in searching for a new punt/kick returner. Blackwell got pressed into services for those duties after a season-ending hamstring injury suffered by DeAndre Carter earlier in the game.
Also unable to practice was defensive tackle Gervon Dexter with a knee injury and guard Ryan Bates with a concussion.
For the first time since suffering an ankle injury Nov. 17, safety Elijah Hicks was able to go through practice, except only on a limited basis. Fourth safety Jonathan Owens has been starting since then.
Coach Thomas Brown said he was uncertain about the status of starting safety Jaquan Brisker, who is eligible to come off injured reserve but was not listed on the injury report. Brisker has been out with a concussion since Oct. 6.
