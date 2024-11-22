Chicago Bears Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Elijah Hicks Out
The Bears will be reaching down the bench for a starting safety Sunday against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings.
Facing an aerial attack ranked fifth in touchdown passes, the Bears will be without backup safety Elijah Hicks due to an ankle injury suffered last week. Hicks was backing up Jaquan Brisker, who is on injured reserve, so the Bears would need to consider all options, with Jonathan Owens looking like next up on the depth chart. Tarvarius Moore is also available at safety.
Guard Ryan Bates is also out for the game due to a concussion.
The Bears had a practice injury creep up after Thursday as wide receiver Keenan Allen has been listed as questionable with an ankle problem after he had been practicing all week and wasn’t on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday. Allen had only a limited practice on Friday.
Running back D’Andre Swift and guard Teven Jenkins proved to be the other bit of good news. Swift went through a full practice Friday after being out Wednesday and limited Thursday due to a groin injury and is questionable on the report. Jenkins has been pulled from the injury report all together after a second straight full practice following an ankle injury that sidelined him last week.
Reserve tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf) is also questionable following a limited practice on Friday He hadn’t practiced all week until then.
