What went wrong for Justin Fields in Chicago? Jets receiver tells all
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson probably didn't win a fan in Bears wide receivers D.J. Moore or Tyler Scott.
During Jets offseason work, Wilson was busy praising his new quarterback and former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields, and blasting the Chicago Bears receiver corps.
"For me, it's always been, like, man, I'd love to go play with him," Wilson told Jets reporters, according to Dakota Randall of New York Jets On SI. " ... I've always watched the Bears; those first couple years, I watched them a lot. And I'm watching, like, 'I would've got him that (catch).'
"So, I'll just say that on it. He trust me, I trust him. ... We speak to each other well. We know exactly what we're thinking. And that's so key."
There were some classic dropped passes when Fields played in Chicago, one in particular by former Bears tight end Robert Tonyan against Cleveland that could have turned that tight loss into a win.
By and large, though, Bears receivers were sure-handed when Fields was the quarterback, particularly when he had his most starts in 2022 and 2023.
The Bears had the second- and third-fewest dropped passes in the league in Fields' final two Bears seasons according to Pro Football Reference advanced statistics.
Fields benefited greatly from one big season with Moore as receiver after the trade with Carolina following the 2022 season.
Moore had career highs of 96 catches, 1,364 yards and eight touchdown catches in his last season with Fields in 2023.
Scott was just a fourth-round rookie in his only season working with Fields and had only 32 targets, with two drops. He made 17 receptions.
Garrett might want to do better research.
Another area he might want to study is fourth-quarter passer ratings. Fields had passer ratings in fourth quarters of 53.4 in 2023, 61.7 in 2022 and 69.4 in 2021 when he played 12 of the 17 games with 10 starts.
Fields is on his third team going into his fifth season with his fourth different head coach, looking for a fresh start with the Jets under new head coach Aaron Glenn, the former Detroit defensive coordinator.
Then again, maybe GM Ryan Poles saw some truth to what Garrett said happened in Chicago. Scott and Moore are the only receivers on the 90-man Bears roster who even played with Fields in Chicago.
It seems the Bears also felt the need to upgrade the receivers ... but also the quarterback.
