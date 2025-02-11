Coaching staff continuity exists for Bears at lower level
There will be a little more continuity between coaching staffs besides tight ends coach Jim Dray and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.
As the Bears begin the Ben Johnson era, they had listed several assistants on their website as holdovers but there has been no confirmation from the team as the staff continued to build.
However, offensive quality control coach Zach Cable and defensive quality control assistants Kenny Norton III and Kevin Koch, as well as offensive assistant/quarterbacks and receivers Robbie Picazo are returning, according to a report by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.
Whether they are returning in the same roles hasn't been revealed as yet. It's not uncommon for lower-level assistants to remain on new staffs in different roles.
Picazo was brought on staff under Shane Waldron last year. Both Cable and North will be in their third seasons with the Bears while Koch came on board at the start of the Matt Eberflus era and will be going into his fourth season.
There is still no word on the team's safeties coach or a new head of strength and conditioning.
They reportedly hired former Cowboys safeties coach Cannon Matthews last week but his role in Chicago will be to coach nickel cornerbacks.
Bears reported staff
Head coach: Ben Johnson
Defensive coordinator: Dennis Allen
Offensive coordinator: Declan Doyle
Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower
Offensive line: Dan Roushar
Quarterbacks: J.T. Barrett
Wide receivers: Antwaan Randle El
Running backs: Eric Bieniemy
Tight ends: Jim Dray
Secondary/defensive pass game coordinator: Al Harris
Defensive line: Bill Johnson
Linebackers: Richard Smith
Defensive backs/nickels: Cannon Matthews
Assistant QBs/receivers: Robbie Picazo
Offensive quality control: Zach Cable
Defensive quality control: Kevin Koch
Defensive quality control: Kenny Norton III
