One familiar Ryan Poles slot receiver option viewed as potential fit
The Bears have a slot receiver shortage for GM Ryan Poles to address.
The past as prologue in this case, Poles will try to solve the shortage created by Keenan Allen's free agency by signing a low budget free agent deal even with cash available and also veteran free agents
They might even claim someone off waivers once teams have begun working and decide a certain receiver no longer fits the plans.
The 33rd Team draft analyst Ian Valentino offers up eight available free agent receivers and their best fits--anywhere from three to five team fits. Even though he names high quality options, Valentino doesn't have the Bears as a fit for a single one of these wide receivers who are currently on some other team.
The receivers are Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, Dyami Brown and Elijah Moore.
Poles has a history of only signing free agent castoffs at low prices in free agency, and by not listing the Bears as one of the potential landing spots for any of those receivers it appears Valentino has the Bears properly assessed.
Since Poles became GM, the Bears have signed Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Freddie Swain, Collin Johnson, Trent Taylor, DeAndre Carter, David Moore and Dante Pettis as free agents and claimed Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Chris Finke off waivers.
They drafted Velus Jones Jr. and Tyler Scott. They traded for Keenan Allen, Chase Claypool and N'Keal Harry.
So what Valentino suggests makes sense. He sees the Bears as one of three teams who should pursue a contract with none other than their very own free agent Keenan Allen.
The other teams he sees as fits for Allen are the Rams and Steelers. If this is true, the Bears could be in trouble because the Rams are a natural spot for Allen to go with L.A. attempting to trade slot receiver Cooper Kupp.
Pat Finley of the Sun-Times reported just two days before the season finale that Allen said he'd be playing in Chicago or L.A. next season if he's playing at all.
"Turning 33 this offseason and looking out of shape throughout his lone season in Chicago, the veteran possession threat's future is murky," Valentino wrote. " Getting Ben Johnson in the building could reinvigorate Allen's relationship with Chicago, as the best version of Allen is still valuable.
"Having Allen's medicals and seeing how he operates on a daily basis could be the deciding factor in whether Chicago re-signs him or not."
The comment Valentino made about Allen appearing out of shape is a subjective call because there are many who cover the Bears on a regular basis who would disagree with that comment.
He did have the heel injury early in the season and that kind of a problem is something that can linger on throughout the season. Perhaps this was what they were seeing.
"If he hits the open market, Allen can expect championship-level teams to call with an offer that incentivizes him to be in top shape and fight to be on the field as often as possible," Valentino wrote.
Spotrac.com says the Bears would need to pay $11 million for one year to Allen while Pro Football Focus says two years and $12.5 million a year.
They definitely could do worse considering Allen and quarterback Caleb Williams made a connection as friends, even while their passing game connection struggled for most of the season.
