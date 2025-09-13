Cole Kmet draws league's third-highest fine of the week
Bears tight end Cole Kmet came away with one of the most costly NFL fines from Week 1.
Kmet was fined $17,389 for unnecessary roughness on a leg whip with 9:46 remaining in the game. Only the $23,186 fine given Jakorian Bennett for the Eagles on a hip-drop tackle was higher among the fines levied and announced Saturday by the league, although there was one higher announced earlier in the week.
Kmet was blocking on a D'Andre Swift run when he committed the act that was unpenalized in the game.
Kmet's fine wasn't the only one for the Bears. Starting strongside linebacker Noah Sewell also drew a fine for a hip-drop tackle that went unpenalzed.
Sewell was hit for $6,174 on his third-quarter tackle of running back Jordan Mason with 12:45 remaining.
The fine given Jalen Carter of the Eagles for the so-called "spit-gate" was not among the announced fines by the league on Saturday.
His fine was a week's pay, or $57,222, and his ejection served as a suspension.
