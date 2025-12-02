Exploring depths of Bears' running game dominance and its potential

The focus on improving the passing attack by Ben Johnson and Bears coaches this week is needed, as long as it doesn't come at the expense of what they've built.

They wore out and frustrated Philadelphia with all of their rushing attempts. It's not common to see this in NFL games, where passing is emphasized so much, but it happened.

“I probably wasn’t watching their body language a whole lot," Johnson said of the Eagles defenders. "But I do feel the 4s, the 6s, the 8s—they add up and then our players come to the sideline and they’re calling for it a little bit. I hear our O-line coach (Dan Roushar) harping a little bit 'run the damn ball,' that type of thing.

"I hear it, I feel it I see it, so as a play caller you try to adjust. Like I said before, I’ll do whatever it takes to win the ballgame, score points, and if that’s throw it 50 times, we’ll do that. If it’s run it 50 times, we’ll do that. We were a little bit more run-oriented this past week.”

The Bears run game is functioning like a well-orchestrated symphony with them hitting their peak against the Eagles. Zone-based with gap concepts sprinkled in. Shrewd use of motion to clear out space, QB ball-handling from Caleb on point, cameraman being faked out. Ben Johnson &… pic.twitter.com/9iM5gDsIRt — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 1, 2025

Pounding the rock

Johnson said he wanted an offensive line that could block wide zone, inside zone and gap schemes. He has it. This includes the tight ends and receivers.

"Obviously you get a healthy dose of our wide zone stuff and gap scheme stuff and just how bought in everyone is to it," tight end Cole Kmet said. "Mainly, really, when you see Ben, who does the run installs for us and how fired up he gets as the play caller about the run schemes that he's presenting for the week, I think that trickles to everybody in the room.

"Not only the offensive line and backs, but tight ends, receivers and it really makes everyone want to be involved in it and really be on the details about it. It's a creative, fun run scheme to be part of. But at the end of the day, it is predicated off of physicality and finish. At the core, that's what football is.”

Bears run game.



Movement up front. Scheme/design to create blocking angles. Vision/downhill speed from Swift/Monangai. pic.twitter.com/OlLiSjTD5U — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) November 29, 2025

Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift both going over 100 yards made it so Johnson didn't really need to change backs according to situation. It was more just alternating to keep them fresh.

"You could feel decisiveness; you could feel them hitting it downhill," Johnson said. "They turned on the gas and were lowering their shoulders, too, so that was so good to see. But it doesn’t happen without that offensive line."

Their nine wins in 10 weeks have come with a prodigious running attack, ranked second in the league right behind Buffalo. In many ways, it's more effective than Buffalo's since it isn't dependent upon as many rushing yards from quarterback runs.

The Bears O-Line is just bullying the Eagles defensive front. 257 rushing yards in just over three quarters. Chicago has run 67 plays to 32 for Philly.



That’s incredible. pic.twitter.com/bYNYIC56tm — Kevin Smith (@KTSmithFFSN) November 28, 2025

The Bears lad the NFL in rushing first downs at 9.0 per game, far ahead of Buffalo (8.3).

The top two teams in this statistic normally find themselves in the playoffs and even deep in them. The Eagles and Ravens were 1-2 at this last year, Bills and 49ers 1-2 in 2023 and Eagles and Ravens 1-2 in 2022. But the Eagles and Ravens always have a head start on other teams because their quarterbacks account for so many rushing yards.

Not to exclude the modern analytical group from this discussion of hitting and blocking, the Bears rank third in rushing EPA afer the Colts and Bills.

A running head start

The Bears are doing it the old-fashioned way as Caleb Williams can run but is only eighth among QBs in rushing yards. The rushing emphasis has the Bears fourth in time of possession, so they can play keep away and get away with it as long as they also score points.

The most impressive part of what they've done on the ground is simply executing those blocking schemes. Their backs have done a good job exploiting them.

The Bears lead the NFL in yards before contact at 719, 45 yards ahead of the Jets in second. The Jets are second because they leaned on a rushing attack with the QB running it so much, but the Bears are not, and that only underscores how effective their line has been at keeping backs from being hit before contact.

This is the best I’ve seen the Chicago Bears run the football….multiple different schemes finally coming together. Shades of Lions last year



29 pass attempts to 27 rush attempts….BALANCE is what Caleb Williams needs to be successful. pic.twitter.com/EiPHH9pKZ1 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) October 14, 2025

Balancing it out remains the key, and why Johnson is so focused this week on working at improving details in the passing game. It's possible to do when you're also tied for seventh in fewest sacks allowed per game.

As Johnson said, he doesn't care if he's running it 50 times or passing 50 times.

If they get to the point where they actually can pass it 50 times and be as effective as they have running it close to 50 times, then they'll really have something.

.@CoachWannstedt believes the biggest key for the Bears to beat the Packers is to not give up the "big pass play."



"Jordan Love, if he's got to go four quarters, if he's got to drive 60, 70 yards, they have a tendency to screw things up," Wannstedt says of the Packers. pic.twitter.com/FP98mFX3T4 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 2, 2025

