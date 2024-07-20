DJ Moore and Cole Kmet Can Appreciate Caleb Williams' Arm
Count them up and DJ Moore wins by a bit over Cole Kmet, thanks largely to two more seasons in the NFL.
Moore has chased passes from 12 quarterbacks in five NFL seasons with two teams. Kmet has chased passes from nine QBs with the Bears but it's only been since 2020.
So they are true connoisseurs of less than efficient passing, and when they saw passes from Fields during offseason work their hopes immediately rose.
"Straight off the bat, he's just a leader," Moore said. "He took control of the huddle. His arm talent was amazing. I think that's what stood out to everybody. And him trying to make all those throws this offseason in OTAs was like, 'Dang, he really just made that.' Or 'He just did that on the run.'
"It was amazing to see. I'm looking forward to seeing it in full speed against the defense with pads and stuff. So I'm looking forward to it."
Moore couldn't get too carried away considering it was practice, and offseason practice at that.
It's going to be different starting Saturday at practice, and even more so when pads come on and then when preseason games begin.
"You could say he’s ahead of things in the OTA aspect, but when we get out there in live action, we’ll really see the expectations and how everything flows, if it transfers over or if he's going to have those rookie curves that you got to overcome," Moore said.
Williams will need to lean on teammates more with the higher competition level.
"I felt we were able to build a really good rapport with Caleb during the OTAs session and get to know him as a person really well," Kmet said. "You just hope throughout this whole process, he feels comfortable enough to approach each and every one of us to help guide him through this whole deal he's going to be going through."
Kmet remembered his own rookie year and saw this as a reason he came out of it despite pitfalls.
"I mean, well, they're inevitable," Kmet said. "Everyone goes through them throughout the year. I think as the older you get, you learn how to deal with them better and better.
"I remember when I had Jimmy (Graham) in the locker room with me, having older guys to lean on, to talk to and help you through the process, it's big time. I felt we were able to build a really good rapport with Caleb during the OTAs session and get to know him as a person really well. You just hope throughout this whole process, he feels comfortable enough to approach each and every one of us to help guide him through this whole deal he's going to be going through."
Neither Kmet nor Moore made it to an offseason throwing session Williams held in L.A., so they'll lean on the reps they had in OTA and minicamp work with Williams as a basis for their connections.
Bringing a passing game with a new quarterback, new offense and coordinator up to speed in little time is not going to be easy.
"Yeah, the urgency, we got to get this thing going quickly," Kmet said. "There's not going to be time to kind of meander through this thing. We got to get this thing going quickly here. We got to operate at a high level, we've got to really take advantage of our walk-throughs when we get these things at night.
"The better we are through these things, the faster we will be on game day. But it's got to happen quickly."
All of DJ Moore's QBs
Cam Newton
Taylor Heicke
Kyle Allen
Will Grier
P.J. Walker
Teddy Bridgewater
Garrett Gilbert
Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
Jacob Eason
Justin Fields
Tyson Bagent
Cole Kmet's QBs
Mitchell Trubisky
Nick Foles
Tyler Bray
Andy Dalton
Tim Boyle
Trevor Siemian
Nathan Peterman
Tyson Bagent
Justin Fields
