DJ Moore maintains All-NFC North status even after an off year
With the possible exception of Caleb Williams, no one on the Bears offense welcomes the arrival of Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson more than DJ Moore.
In fact, Johnson probably appreciates it more than Williams because the second-year quarterback doesn't know what he doesn't know, as they say. His experience with the league is limited.
Moore has seen what he can be as a receiver with proper targeting and play design, and now can realize this role again in 2025 after averaging a career-low 9.9 yards per reception in a struggling offense. Moore made it onto the On SI All-NFC North team as third receiver by a vote of writers covering the division's teams. It's tough nut to crack to get into the top two when it's Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Moore's four 1,000-yard seasons and his 2024 career high of 98 receptions show he can be counted on even while targets this year with a more balanced attack will probably decline. He remains among the best in yards after the catch in the league and it's there where Johnson can be counted on to look as he builds the passing game.
"I don't even know if I'm going to touch the ball as much as I did some years or if I'm going to be used the same way," Moore said. "So I mean, I just go from there."
With Olamide Zaccheaus and rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III added into the receiver mix, the catches really could decline. However, it's likely to be far more difficult for defenses to focus on stopping Moore when those receivers come on line.
The combination of Williams being coached up better in a better system with more balance and a history for being explosive in Detroit all point to something better for Moore.
It's going to look different than the way he was used before, but no one knows exactly how much.
"You have to wait until the season to see," Moore said during minicamp. "You can't give away too much because we’re doing a lot right now and throwing in a lot. We’re going to have to wait and see."
The influx of young, talented receivers to the division continues even as the top three remain intact for this year.
The Bears defense has gone to more man-to-man coverage and probably needs to considering the NFC North keeps adding potential threats. Green Bay's Matthew Golden, Minnesota's Tai Felton and Detroit's Isaac TeSlaa promise to heat up the competition in the future for All-NFC North at the wide receiver position.
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
It would be easy to call Ja'Marr Chase the best receiver in football after his league-leading 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdown catches last year, but Jefferson as stood the test of time and quarterback issues. Jefferson remains at the op despite chasing down passes from Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and this season J.J. McCarthy, Chase has has relative QB stability.
"So long as McCarthy puts the ball in Jefferson's atmosphere, he's going to come down with about 100 catches, rack up 1,500 yards, and catch about 10 touchdowns," writes Minnesota Vikings On SI's Joe Nelson about Jefferson.
Nelson also thinks a better surrounding quality of receivers should benefit Jefferson, with T.J. Hockenson healthy, Rondale Moore on board and a few others like rookie Tai Felton.
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Will St. Brown be the same receiver without Johnson as coordinator? He has made his appreciation for what the new Bears coach did for him in three seasons very well known.
A third straight 1,000-yard season helped St. Brown net a contract extension.
"The USC product is a savvy route runner who has also shown that he can take the top off the defense at times," wrote John Maakaron of Detroit Lions On SI. "He has quickly become Jared Goff's top option in the passing game, and is one of the big reasons why the offense has been as successful as it has been over the last three years."
Still, the Lions will need to show the passing game can produce as many big plays to their All-Pro slot receiver with John Morton as coordinator while Johnson is doing it for Moore, Rome Odunze and Loveland in Chicago.
4. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Two seasons with just below 1,000 yards in each is what it took to get Minnesota's No. 2 target into the fourth slot for voting for All-NFC North receiver, and he came in just one point behind DJ Moore in the balloting.
Addison's nose for the end zone is sufficient for rating him over Jameson Williams, Odunze and Green Bay's Jayden Reed. It's tough to argue with 19 TDs in two NFL seasons.
He might find it tougher if a three-game suspension is enforced by the league after a DUI arrest last year. He's slated to face a trial for this later in the month after a not-guilty plea.