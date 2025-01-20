Bears dominate 2025 coaching hire while dealing major blow to Lions, NFC North
It's official, the Chicago Bears have won the Ben Johnson sweepstakes. NFL Insider Tom Pelissero confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Johnson and the Bears have agreed to terms on a contract, making Johnson the 19th head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Johnson joins the Bears at a critical juncture. Armed with the first overall pick of the 2024 draft, courtesy of the Carolina Panthers, Chicago drafted quarterback Caleb Williams, making him the first quarterback drafted first overall in team history. His rookie season, however, was marred by chaos in the front office as the Bears cycled through three offensive coordinators and two head coaches.
Apparently, CEO George McCaskey, team president Kevin Warren, and GM Ryan Poles recognized the gravity of the situation. The team simply could not afford to squander a gift like Caleb Williams, not for a team that has been starved for an elite quarterback ever since Sid Luckman retired in 1950.
Hiring Johnson proves that they want to give Williams every shot to prove he was indeed a generational talent and lead the team back to the Promised Land.
Chicago improves their staff at Detroit's expense
While the Detroit Lions had to know this announcement would come swiftly after their shocking playoff loss, losing arguably the best play-caller in franchise history still stings. But seeing him now join the sideline of a division rival, where he'll attempt to mold a promising young quarterback into the NFC's Patrick Mahomes? That's just rubbing salt in the wound.
Chicago's next step will be filling out Johnson's staff, which may include another division rival to serve as offensive coordinator. Poaching one of Green Bay's head coach Matt LaFleur's favorite assistants would be another feather in the cap of Chicago's hiring cycle this offseason.
