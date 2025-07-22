Does Jadeveon Clowney's long list of potential teams include Bears?
The free agent edge rusher mix is starting to bubble again.
Will the Bears dip into it to address a need for a No. 3 or No. 4 pass rusher?
Josina Anderson reported talking to free agent Jadeveon Clowney and that he said he intends to play somewhere this year.
"I've been keeping in touch with four to five teams," Anderson quoted Clowney as saying.
A couple of teams or three teams like Von Miller had said were interested, and maybe the Bears aren't even in the group. But when it's four to five teams? After all, how man teams are there who would even be in the market for a rather expensive extra piece to the pass rush rotation?
Anderson added: "Teams will get a much better idea of what they have and don't have as training camps transpire."
This is really what GM Ryan Poles had said he needed to do regarding the possibility of another edge for the team earlier this offseason.
Perhaps they'll be looking for another edge after a few days in pads, which would put it sometime around July 30 or 31.
Seeing what Dominique Robinson and Austin Booker can do first as the backups to Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo would let them know if it's even necessary for a signing, although sheer numbers seem to make it more an obvious need.
Last year they had six edges with at least 144 plays, a list that includes tackle Gervon Dexter, who lined up as an end 144 times. They'd have a hard time finding enough bodies for the reps right now.
ESPN has Za'Darius Smith ranked as its seventh best available free agent at any position, one spot above Clowney. Edge Matthew Judon is rated ninth best.
The Bears have $13.4 million left under the cap to sign someone if they want, according to Overthecap.com.
The Bears worked out six players according to the league transactions report. None of them are edge rushers.
They were wide receiver D.J Chark, tight end Thomas Gordon, tight end Peyton Hendershot, wide receiver Matt Landers and defensive back Gervarrius Owens.