Two former Bears slighted with one all-quarter century team

What a fast rise for 49ers RG Dominick Puni. Continues to look like a great pick for the 49ers in the 3rd round last year.



PFF ranked him as the 10th best offensive guard in the NFL, behind:



#1: Chris Lindstrom

#2: Joe Thuney

#3: Quinn Meinerz

#4: Quenton Nelson

#5: Landon… pic.twitter.com/43dz0GdQDd