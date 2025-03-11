Bears’ 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft—Chicago's free agent moves change everything
Over at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL, the Great Windy City Trench Rebuild is in full effect.
And it’s about time.
Yesterday, on day one of the NFL’s silly season (a.k.a., free agency), Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles—likely in part at the behest of new head coach Ben Johnson and newer defensive coordinator Dennis Allen—brought into the fold center Drew Dalman, EGDE Dayo Odeyingbo, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, a trio of moves that go a long way towards fixing the franchise’s stagnant defensive line and leaky offensive line.
See? The Great Windy City Trench Rebuild.
The moves will have a major impact on Poles’ (and Johnson’s) (and Allen’s) strategy for the NFL Draft: With three new line starters in the mix, Chicago finds themselves with way more flexibility.
- Grabbing back-to-back skill players on days one and two is in the mix.
- Picking up extra picks via a trade-down (or multiple trade-downs) could be a legit thing.
- Doubling (or tripling) down on the trenches is also on the table.
- If there aren’t any need-fillers on the board, going best-player-available is a happy option.
To that end, here’s a Chicago Bears seven-round mock draft that takes into account yesterday’s makeover.
TRADE
Chicago receives:
- Buffalo’s 2025 first round pick (30)
- Buffalo’s 2025 second round pick (56, via Minnesota)
Buffalo receives
- Chicago’s 2025 first round pick (10)
ROUND 1 (30)
OMARION HAMPTION, RB, North Carolina
Other than the Midway Monsters, Buffalo is the only team in the NFL that owns multiple second-round picks, which is why I’ve been pushing an iteration of this Bears/Bills deal on the majority of my recent mocks.
Now that Chicago is in a position where bringing in a wider array of options arguably makes more sense than rolling with one theoretically better option—the key word there being “theoretically”—adding a high-ish day two pick is entirely logical.
What seems doubly sensible is grabbing a running back to replace and/or accompany D’Andre Swift. Snatching up a dude whose performance at the NFL Combine catapulted him into first round consideration would thrill Ben Johnson—who had big-time success in Detroit with a Jahmyr Gibbs/David Montgomery two-headed running back monster—to no end.
ROUND 2 (39)
GREY ZABEL, OG, North Dakota State
Since we’re talking about catapulting, let’s discuss Mr. Zabel, who displayed absurd (and surprising) athleticism at the Combine.
Yes, the Bears traded for a pair of high-end guards in Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, but an O-lineman with Zabel’s skill set would be all but impossible to pass up at 39.
ROUND 2 (41)
COLESTON LOVELAND, TE, Michigan
If Chicago keeps their own first rounder, it wouldn’t shock anybody if they grabbed Penn State's Tyler Warren, the Draft’s highest-touted tight end, at the ten-spot.
But in this scenario, they get their tight end on day two, a sure-handed quality blocker who could either play next to or supplant incumbent TE Cole Kmet.
ROUND 2 (56)
MIKE GREEN, EDGE, Marshall
Green has mocked all over the place, and he’s just the kind of polarizing player who could fall out of the first round. If that indeed is the case, the Bears will take about 0.7 seconds to fill out their draft card.
ROUND 3 (72)
XAVIER WATTS, S, Notre Dame
The lack of recent news about Jaquan Brisker’s concussion issues is super-concerning, so Chicago will need to prepare for a post-Quanny life, and the Landon Collins-esque Watts will help them do just that
ROUND 5 (148)
KADEN PRATHER, WR, Maryland
Prather’s 4.46 40 time at the Combine wasn’t great, but at 6’3” 1/2 and 204 pounds, he’ll make for a hard-to-miss target for Caleb Williams
ROUND 7 (235)
CAM JACKSON, DT, Florida
Size, as they say, matters, and at 6’6”, 342, Jackson has plenty of it.
ROUND 7 (242)
XAVIER TRUSS, OG, Georgia
Speaking of size, if you can land a competent 6’7” O-line project on day three, consider yourself lucky.