Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Mock Draft—three rounds, offense only
Come NFL Draft weekend, each franchise’s decision-makers huddle in a conference room somewhere at their practice facility, or their corporate offices, or, I dunno, the owner’s apartment or something.
The room is filled with laptops, smartphones, televisions, and protein bars.
In the room sits the general manager, the head coach, the C-level brass, and a few lucky scouts.
And each and every person has a draft scheme. And none of them are afraid to fight for their plan.
They don’t call it a war room for nothin’.
Poles and Johnson Gear Up For Battle
Here in 2025, Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to show improvement on both sides of the ball in order to keep his job.
And Bears first-year head coach Ben Johnson is an offensive guru who needs to demonstrate his mettle by scoring points.
And Bears chairman George McCaskey and president Kevin Warren want to fill the seats and ramp up TV ratings.
This all adds up to a singular goal—that being lots and lots of dominant wins—it’s just that each faction has a different path to reach it. So when Roger Goodell welcomes the world to the NFL Draft, the question in the Chicago war room will be, Who gets the final word?
Today, we’ll give it to the newbie.
With the 10th Pick Of the 2025 NFL Draft, Ben Johnson Selects...
If you want to get a goodly chunk of your fan base all excited, you go all offense, all the time. Which is exactly what we’re going to do in our imaginary Chicago Bears war room, where, for the next three rounds, we’ll pretend that Coach Johnson is the last line of defense.
Or, more accurately, last line of offense.
Here’s how things might look for the Midway Monsters in the first three rounds of an offense-centric, Ben Johnson 2025 NFL Draft.
Round 1 (10)
Omarion Hamption, RB, North Carolina
Much to the chagrin of Bears Nation, Ashton Jeanty is long off the board when is Johnson is set to fill out his first-ever NFL draft card. But it turns out that the coach has his heart set on filling the obvious hole in the running back room, and Hampton, a multi-skilled back who some grade thisclose to Jeanty, will do just that.
Round 2 (39)
TRADE
Los Angeles Chargers receive
- Chicago Bears 2025 second-round pick (39, via CAR)
- Chicago Bears 2025 third-round pick (72)
- Chicago Bears 2026 fifth-round pick
Chicago Bears receive
- Los Angeles Chargers 2025 first-round pick (22)
Coleston Loveland, TE, Michigan
As is the case with Hampton at running back, draft experts rate Loveland just below the consensus #1 option at the tight end position, that being Penn State’s Tyler Warren. When Loveland falls to 22, Johnson pounces.
Round 2 (41)
Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
Poles begs Johnson to grab Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton, but Johnson almost literally pushes back—remember, war room—so the Bears stroll into training camp with three shiny weapons for quarterback Caleb Williams.