Chicago Bears beat writer drops weird take on 2025 NFL Draft

Alan Goldsher

Will running back Omarion Hampton be available for the Chicago Bears to select in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Not so much. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Listen, we have nothing but love and respect for Adam Jahns.

Jahns has been a high-profile Chicago sports reporter since 2005; over the last 15 years, he's covered the Bears for multiple outlets. Dude’s got game.

But in a March 27 Athletic column in which he revisited the Bears’ 2025 NFL Draft big board, Jahns was eminently non-Jahns-like, delivering a shockingly amateurish take on who the Bears might land with their two second round picks, putting the five below players on what he called a "wish list."

  • Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
  • Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
  • Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
  • Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
  • Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Wouldn’t It Be Nice?

Nobody would argue that each and every one of those rookies-to-be would look smashing in a Chicago Bears uniform.

But everybody would argue about their second-round availability, the argument being that there won’t be any second-round availability, that all will be selected in round one. (Hell, I wouldn't be shocked or upset if Bears GM Ryan Poles tabbed Hampton in the first.)

NFL Mock Draft Database, your one-stop-shop for mock draft aggregation, tells us that the consensus of experts they most recently surveyed had nary a one of those five still on the board when the Chicago Bears pick at 39.

And they aggregated the numbers to prove it:

  • 11% of mock drafters feel Kansas City will pick Conerly at 31.
  • 18% of mock drafters feel Seattle will pick Zabel at 18.
  • 28% of mock drafters feel Houston will pick Simmons at 25.
  • 29% of mock drafters feel Minnesota will pick Starks at 24.
  • Finally, a whopping 47% of mock drafters feel Denver will pick Hampton at 20.

When You Wish Upon a Draft

Admittedly, Jahns tells us that this is Chicago’s (and, arguably, his) wish list, but there’s a difference between whimsy and absurdity.

Man, talk about fantasy football…

Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

