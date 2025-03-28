Chicago Bears beat writer drops weird take on 2025 NFL Draft
Listen, we have nothing but love and respect for Adam Jahns.
Jahns has been a high-profile Chicago sports reporter since 2005; over the last 15 years, he's covered the Bears for multiple outlets. Dude’s got game.
But in a March 27 Athletic column in which he revisited the Bears’ 2025 NFL Draft big board, Jahns was eminently non-Jahns-like, delivering a shockingly amateurish take on who the Bears might land with their two second round picks, putting the five below players on what he called a "wish list."
- Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
- Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
- Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
- Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
- Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
Wouldn’t It Be Nice?
Nobody would argue that each and every one of those rookies-to-be would look smashing in a Chicago Bears uniform.
But everybody would argue about their second-round availability, the argument being that there won’t be any second-round availability, that all will be selected in round one. (Hell, I wouldn't be shocked or upset if Bears GM Ryan Poles tabbed Hampton in the first.)
NFL Mock Draft Database, your one-stop-shop for mock draft aggregation, tells us that the consensus of experts they most recently surveyed had nary a one of those five still on the board when the Chicago Bears pick at 39.
And they aggregated the numbers to prove it:
- 11% of mock drafters feel Kansas City will pick Conerly at 31.
- 18% of mock drafters feel Seattle will pick Zabel at 18.
- 28% of mock drafters feel Houston will pick Simmons at 25.
- 29% of mock drafters feel Minnesota will pick Starks at 24.
- Finally, a whopping 47% of mock drafters feel Denver will pick Hampton at 20.
When You Wish Upon a Draft
Admittedly, Jahns tells us that this is Chicago’s (and, arguably, his) wish list, but there’s a difference between whimsy and absurdity.
Man, talk about fantasy football…