Bear Digest

Chicago Bears expected to grab this offensive stud at the 2025 NFL Draft

Alan Goldsher

Come NFL training camp, will this Nittany Lion find himself wearing navy and orange?
Come NFL training camp, will this Nittany Lion find himself wearing navy and orange? / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

One can never have their fill of NFL mock drafts.

But at some point, we have to put the mocks to bed and, y’know, draft.

We’re not there yet. But we’re getting close. How do we know?

Because we’re beginning to see some agreement.

NFL Draft Confluence? Whoda Thunk It.

The first round of the NFL Draft is one of the most volatile events on the sports calendar—with its relatively equal talent level up and down the board, next Thursday could be a historically wacky-cuckoo-nutty evening—but a semblance of consensus seems to be emerging, so your favorite pundit’s top ten will likely look a little something like this:

1) Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2) Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

3) New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

4) New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5) Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

6) Los Angeles Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7) New York Jets

Armand Membau, OT, Missouri

8) Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

9) New Orleans Saints

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Which brings us to the ten-spot.

Which brings us to the Chicago Bears.

Which brings us to more consensus.

With the 10th Pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears Select…

Early on in the mock draft process, we pundits were sending a wide variety of talent to Chicago, everybody from Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, to Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, to Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart, to Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Over the last several weeks, however, Jeanty has risen up many a draft board, while Banks, Stewart, Conerly are trending down, which is why analysts galore believe that on his draft card, Bears GM Ryan Poles will write the name Tyler Warren.

The Experts Speak

New head coach/offensive firebrand Ben Johnson—who used Sam LaPorta to great effect when he was dialing up plays in Detroit—will very much be on board with landing the draft’s consensus top tight end.

Yeah, Warren isn’t Brock Bowers…but he might be Zach Ertz, a comp with which both Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams will be perfectly happy.

In his impressively exhaustive top-to-bottom mock, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is one of the many who have Warren decamping in Chicago, explaining, “This is a pairing that grew on me the more and more I considered it. Ben Johnson runs a decent amount of ‘12’ personnel… Warren can be for Chicago what Sam LaPorta was to Detroit the last two seasons.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates, in their two-headed monster of a mock, are also on the Warren bandwagon, saying, “New coach Ben Johnson would love having Warren in his offense. At 6-foot-6, Warren lines up just about anywhere, will consistently be a mismatch for defenders and can catch everything thrown in his neighborhood. The Bears focused on improving their offensive line in free agency, and now they can get Caleb Williams an elite playmaker.”

Finally, Bears on SI’s Alan Goldsher—a true expert amongst experts—was ahead of the curve on Warren-to-Chicago, writing way back in March, “[B]ringing Kelce Lite into Chicago—especially when incumbent starter Cole Kmet is infinitely meh—wouldn’t be a bad thing. The fact that since 2000, only five tight ends have been selected in the NFL Draft’s top ten—Kyle Pitts (2021, fourth pick), T.J. Hockenson (2019, eighth pick), Eric Ebron (2014, tenth pick), Vernon Davis (2002, sixth pick), and Kellen Winslow II (2004, sixth pick)—might give Poles pause, but tight end-loving head coach Ben Johnson could attempt to convince Poles that the position is worthy of a day one selection.”

This begs the question, since everybody and their mother seems to expect we’ll see Warren in the Windy City, should we call it a wrap on mock drafts?

Never!

Published |Modified
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

Home/Draft