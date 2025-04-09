Chicago Bears running back targets for each round of the 2025 NFL Draft
So now TreVeyon Henderson is a thing.
The shifty running back out of THE Ohio State University is ranked third at his position on a goodly majority of the world’s NFL Draft big boards, but in the opinion of a small-but-respectable handful of media mavens, Henderson is worth grabbing at some point within the first 41 picks.
Pro Football Network, for instance, is so high on Henderson that in their latest mock, they have the Chicago Bears grabbing him with their first-rounder (10)…a whopping 10 spots ahead of the higher-ranked North Carolina star, Omarion Hampton.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. also mocked Henderson to Chicago, but in the second round (41), a far more logical pickup spot for a slightly undersized player who spent 2024 in a backfield timeshare with Quinson Judkins.
Point being, most everybody agrees the Chicago Bears need a backfield reboot.
The Running Backs Cup Overfloweth
The good news for Chicago GM Ryan Poles, head coach Ben Johnson, and the Bears’ scouting department is that the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with day-one starters and future RB1’s, with a hefty smattering of change-of-pace rushers and red zone brutes.
The chance that the draft’s prized back, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, will be on the board when the Bears are on the clock is Kevin-Durant-slim—Las Vegas will likely grab Jeanty at six, unless the Dallas Cowboys trade up for a crack at the hometown speedster—so if the Bears want a rusher to spell, and/or accompany, and/or replace current RB1 D’Andre Swift, they’ll need to sift through two-ish dozen prospects.
In the spirit of saving Poles and his crew some sifting time, here are seven backs—one for each round of the 2025 NFL Draft—who might look slick in a Chicago Bears uni:
Round One
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
- NFL Comp: A super-sized David Montgomery.
- Quickie Scouting Report: “High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression.” –NFL.com
Bears Fit: Hampton would supplant Swift almost immediately, if only so Poles could justify the high first-round selection.
Round Two
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
- NFL Comp: Arian Foster (ceiling) or Tyler Allgeier (floor).
- Quickie Scouting Report: “A savvy zone runner with the instincts and vision of an impactful NFL starter at the next level.” –The 33rd Team
Bears Fit: Timeshare with Swift, although a few quality early-season games could have him handling 75-ish% of the load by Week 9.
Round Three
DJ Giddens, Kansas State
- NFL Comp: Almost Chuba Hubbard
- Quickie Scouting Report: “A scheme-versatile, savvy runner with the tools to carve out a nice role on early downs in a committee backfield.” -The Draft Network
Bears Fit: Could supplant Roschon Johnson as RB2 during training camp.
Round Four
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
- NFL Comp: His big brother Travis, except not quite as good.
- Quickie Scouting Report: “Vision borders on elite—consistently identifies backside cutbacks and anticipates flow before holes develop, showing natural instincts that can’t be taught.” -NFL Draft Buzz
Bears Fit: See: Giddens, DJ
Round Five
Woody Marks, USC
- NFL Comp: D’Andre Swift, ironically
- Quickie Scouting Report: “With his shiftiness and cutting ability, Marks will bring playmaking in space to an NFL offense. Expect Marks to make dynamic plays.” -Bleacher Report
Bears Fit: In 2026, Marks could become Sonic to Swift’s Knuckles. Or Knuckles to Swift’s Sonic.
Round Six
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
- NFL Comp: An angrier Rachaad White.
- Quickie Scouting Report: “Fantastic in all three phases of being an NFL RB: Running, catching, and pass-blocking.” –College Football Network
Bears Fit: Red zone pest and third-down battering ram.
Round Seven
Devin Neal, Kansas
- NFL Comp: Tarik Cohen, except way taller.
- Quickie Scouting Report: “A dense, compact, and well-leveraged runner with a low center of gravity.” -Pro Football Network
Bears Fit: Special teams gunner and periodic screen-pass-catcher.