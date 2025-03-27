Chicago Bears three-round 2025 NFL mock draft after the New York Giants messed up everything
There are a handful of professional sports franchises who are consistently awesome at doing the wrong thing. Like, the really wrong thing.
The Chicago White Sox, for instance, are candidates for the wrongest team ever. The Brooklyn Nets also aren’t super-great at decision-making, and nobody will call the Arizona Coyotes a bastion of quality team-building.
But it could be argued that over the last ten seasons, the New York Giants have made more unforced errors than any unit in any sport. (Drafting Daniel Jones over Maxx Crosby? Hiring Brian Daboll over Kevin O’Connell? We could go on.)
Over the last ten years, the Jints have managed just two playoff appearances (2016 and 2022), while finishing with sub-.500 records in each their eight non-playoff campaigns. And of those eight losing years, they’ve won five or less games in five of them.
So yeah, there’s a disconnect.
Which is why nobody outside of the Giants’ front office is optimistic about their quarterback situation.
Yesterday, New York inked future Hall of Fame signal-caller Russell Wilson to a one-year deal that will earn him $21 million, $10.5 is which is guaranteed—a questionable ol' pile o' money for a 36-year-old coming off of an eminently average season in Pittsburgh in which he posted the worst QBR of his career (51.3, as per ESPN).
This comes less than a week after Giants GM Joe Schoen—who hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire himself—thought it was a good idea to give 31-year-old Jameis Winston a two-year, $8 million deal.
So this means New York has invested almost $30 million in a pair of quarterbacks whose combined age is 67.
So yeah, the wrong thing.
What Does This Have To Do With the Chicago Bears?
Until this week, a few zillion mock drafts had the Giants grabbing Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with all of the cash-money now tied up at the position, there’s no way New York will go QB in round one, thus upending day one of the proceedings.
Which means that as of today, no team outside of the Cleveland Browns—who own the draft’s number two pick—and maybe the New Orleans Saints at the nine-spot are in need of a field general, a factor that jumbles up round one. And round two. And round three.
Here’s how Chicago’s first three rounds might look after the Giants jacked up the draft:
Round 1 (10)
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
For this thought exercise, all of the draft’s (theoretically) sexiest names—i.e., RB Ashton Jeanty, OT Will Campbell, and OT Armond Membou—are off the board, so Bears GM Ryan Poles caves to head coach Ben Johnson’s desire for impactful skill players and snatches up the draft’s top tight end.
If this scenario does indeed come to pass, a trade-down wouldn’t be at all surprising.
Round 2 (39, via CAR)
Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
The position isn’t a super-high priority, but Watts—who PFF ranks as the draft’s second-best safety —is simply too good of a valuable to pass up.
Round 2 (41)
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson has the better digits, but that’s primarily due to the fact that Henderson was in a backfield timeshare with Quinshon Judkins. In his more-limited-than-it-should-have-been role, Henderson did enough to get him comped to Chase Brown and Aaron Jones Jr.
Round 3 (72)
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Logic would dictate that Poles snatch up another trench player here, but as was the case with Watts, Ayomanor is too much of a value to ignore.
So thanks in part to the New York Giants’, um, interesting approach to the quarterback position, the Bears walk away from the 2025 NFL Draft with some shiny new toys for Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams.