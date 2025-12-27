Bears own momentum even if Ben Johnson sees it a different way

The stunning comeback victory over Green Bay in Week 16 provided a needed win toward taking the North for the Bears, and builds confidence for next time they face the Packers or other strong opponents, like the one they face Sunday in the 49ers.

What Bears coach Ben Johnson doesn't believe the comeback win did was supply momentum going into Sunday's game at San Francisco .

Johnson this week explained his theories on momentum and it's probably not surprising he feels the way he does considering his huge emphasis on going 1-0 each week.

"I think it's hard to go from week to week like that, necessarily," Johnson said about the Big Mo. "I do think within a game that certainly is a part of the game. You feed off of each other and one play on special teams can piggyback on over to offense or defense. A turnover or takeaway can spiral into points for you on offense. I do believe in that within a game.

"I think it's a little bit more difficult there over the course of the season. Each game's its own story. I've said that a few times. I do think within a game, though."

Caleb Williams on if this comeback was a signature moment for him:



“It was a great moment…



I got a lot of great moments coming up”



— Michael Valenzano (@mvalenzano2202) December 21, 2025

Momentum is no Bears issue

The Bears have been the poster child for momentum within games. They draw it from all sources and at game's end always seem to have it. Even in the loss at Green Bay, they had it until Caleb Williams underthrew Cole Kmet for an interception to finish their chances.

This is what is so maddening. If they're able to flip that switch and get it going at games' ends, then why not at every point?

“I actually thought we did a much better job of starting fast," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "The first drive of the game, it's 10 plays, we go 70 yards. We don't finish the drive. That's really the biggest thing there."

That's pretty big.

Last Saturday's win over the Packers finished in such a manner that it would seem almost impossible for Williams to have come away without momentum moving forward. Completing a 46-yard TD bomb to DJ Moore and throwing the tying TD in the corner of the end zone to Jahdae Walker, after another big throw to Moore, were the types of huge plays quarterbacks dream of making.

Don't confuse momentum with confidence when it comes to Williams and momentum carryovers, says Johnson. Confidence doesn't even necessarily come for Williams from making the big plays at the end of last week's game, his coach insisted.

"I think he's gotten more comfortable in the offense and what we're asking him to do throughout," Johnson said. "I don't think he lacks for confidence to start with. I don't necessarily think that's a confidence builder."

And yet he's cool under pressure and has led his team back to these wins in the 4th Q. Just think how good he'll become under year 2 and 3 with Ben Johnson. Didn't Johnson take the Bears job because of Caleb? I think Johnson knows more about QB's than you.

Momentum denier

Coaches always believe things happen because they've been drawn up and executed at practice, like the final play with the Packers. They don't happen because of some mystical energy called momentum, but all of this seems intertwined.

"I do think the best thing about that was it looked exactly like that in practice, and we've had a few plays like that over the course of the season where what we did in practice has transitioned almost identical to the game," Johnson said. "That's a credit to our coaching staff putting in the plays and seeing it through and the players kind of bringing it to life like that.

"It's pretty cool when that happens. Hopefully, we have a little bit more of that go on this week.'

It's one way to view it, but even Williams isn't going to have much confidence something can work if it never does in a game. The number of times the Bears have gone deep and connected in Williams' two seasons is low compared to other teams.

Last year their passing attack was 31st in the league for completion percentage on throws to the deep left and deep right. Their average gains ranked 27th deep left and 31st deep right for their completions. This year, even after that finish their average completion percentage deep left is ranked 28th and dep right 30th. Their average gains deep left rank 27th and deep right 22nd.

Johnson's point about momentum is probably right from a narrow coaching viewpoint but confidence stems from repeating victories that fuel momentum.

Confidence and momentum connected

There is no doubt the confidence will grow for Williams in throwing and completing deeper passes if he can actually see these occurring.

An offense cannot live on 6.9 yards per pass attempt for long, like the gains Williams is now generating. It needs to be up in the mid-to-high 7s, especially when they're completing only 57.8% of throws.

Johnson does understand the importance of percentages even if he sees limits on momentum or on how confidence gets built.

Ben Johnson effect is real.



Everyone's bought in. Everyone's confident. Everyone's progressing.



This is just the beginning for The #Bears pic.twitter.com/8aoHUiYBzd — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) December 22, 2025

Confidence is built through repetition and success. Whether that happens in games or practice makes little difference.

Momentum is built through repeated success that comes from execution. Confidence grows through repeated execution. Repeated successful results are momentum and confidence.

It all ties in together for successful QBs and successful teams and one really can't exist for long or at all without the other.

Ben Johnson SAVED the Bears 🙏
@TheKostos and @Trysta_Krick break down the impact Johnson has had on the Bears historic season on Snap Judgements.



Catch the full episode here: https://t.co/FnVRBUmR2s pic.twitter.com/excmWePzFk — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 27, 2025

