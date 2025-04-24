Final 2025 first-round NFL mock draft has Chicago Bears stealing a blue-chip defender
If there’s one thing I’ve learned in this NFL Draft cycle, it’s that mock drafting, done correctly, ain’t easy.
On one hand, there’s the repetitiveness of writing about the locked-in picks. Like what else can you say about Cam Ward heading to Tennessee?
On the other hand, there’s the uncertainty. Like on Tuesday, we’re 100% sure Ashton Jeanty is falling to the Bears at 10. On Wednesday, and he’s totally going to the Raiders at six. Here on Thursday, Jacksonville’s unquestionably grabbing him at five.
I mean, make up your minds, people. There’s only so much agida one mock drafter can take.
But here, ladies and gents, is my final full first-round mock of 2025. And for the sake of comparison (and fun), I’m going to contrast it to my first full-first-round mock of 2025—March 12, 2025, for the record—so we can see how far we’ve come, and where we might be going.
(Note: For the sake of purity, this mock contains no trades.)
1) Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Where He Went In My First Mock: #1 (Tennessee)
Latest Insider Intel: ESPN’s Field Yates says this is all but a done deal: “The Titans' entire offseason has been structured around making Ward the first pick of the draft.”
- Why Here?: The Titans need a franchise quarterback. Will Levis ain’t it.
2) Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Where He Went In My First Mock: #3 (New York Giants)
Latest Insider Intel: The Athletic’s Diana Russini isn’t even sure Cleveland will be making this selection: “The Patriots, armed with the No. 4 pick, know they have a lot of needs, [but] the prospect of trading up to draft Hunter or Penn State edge Abdul Carter is appealing”
- Why Here?: The Heisman Trophy winner fills two needs, and double-need-fillers don’t fall off of trees.
3) New York Giants
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Where He Went In My First Mock: #2 (Cleveland)
Latest Insider Intel: ESPN’s Matt Miller wouldn’t be shocked if the Jints grab Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, saying, “The wisdom shared around the league is the Giants are more likely to take a quarterback at the top of Round 2—unless ownership demands they take one here.”
- Why Here?: Carter will almost definitely be this draft’s best defensive player. If the Titans weren’t so QB-starved, he’d go at #1.
4) New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Where He Went In My First Mock: #4 (New England)
Latest Insider Intel: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says, “Campbell would represent a safe pick for New England at No. 4, and word is new coach Mike Vrabel is high on him.”
- Why Here?: Keeping sophomore quarterback Drake Maye clean is a huge priority for the Pats, as well it should be.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Where He Went In My First Mock: #6 (Las Vegas)
Latest Insider Intel: Here’s a semi-shocker, of which Miller says, “I'm expecting new general manager James Gladstone to make a splash on another offensive standout in Jeanty.”
- Why Here?: Seems like the Jags have more pressing needs—plus Travis Etienne Jr. is a perfectly workable RB1—but this is where the draft winds are blowing, so here we are.
6) Las Vegas Raiders
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Where He Went In My First Mock: #23 (Green Bay)
Latest Insider Intel: Yates notes, “Current Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller is entering the final year of his contract, and teams can never have enough quality offensive linemen.”
- Why Here?: Even though Membou will be a future beast, Raiders fans desperate for an explosive skill player to pair with Brock Bowers will be bummed.
7) New York Jets
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Where He Went In My First Mock: #10 (Chicago)
Latest Insider Intel: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Warren will land in the Windy City, saying, “If Warren is there, I'm betting Chicago jumps at the opportunity to draft him at No. 10."
- Why Here?: When he was in Chicago, Justin Fields had a tight connection with TE Cole Kmet. This one will be tighter.
8) Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Where He Went In My First Mock: #5 (Jacksonville)
Latest Insider Intel: ESPN’s Dan Graziano simply says, “You could hear names such as Jalon Walker called early.”
- Why Here?: No reaching necessary, because if any franchise needs a plug-and-play, day one starter, it’s the Panthers.
9) New Orleans Saints
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Where He Went In My First Mock: N/A
Latest Insider Intel: Miller very much disagrees with me, saying, “I couldn't find a single source who thought the Saints would go quarterback in Round 1.”
- Why Here?: Baby Prime has holes in his game, but the Saints aren’t anywhere near contending, so he’ll get a couple of seasons to iron out the kinks.
10) Chicago Bears
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Where He Went In My First Mock: #8 (Carolina)
Latest Insider Intel: Fowler doesn’t think Graham will fall beyond the six-spot, saying, “The Raiders/Mason Graham connection could be one to watch at No. 6. The Michigan ties run deep with Graham, general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady."
- Why Here?: Would this be Chicago’s first positional choice? Nope. Could they pass up one of the draft’s five best players? Nope.
11) San Francisco 49ers
Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas
Where He Went In My First Mock: #14 (Indianapolis)
Latest Insider Intel: Yates is on Team Banks, saying, “Banks has been one of my favorite prospects throughout the process and has a lot of the traits you'd want from a high pick.”
- Why Here?: Banks has been mocked all over the map, but as we approach tee time, he’s trending up.
12) Dallas Cowboys
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Where He Went In My First Mock: #12 (Dallas)
Latest Insider Intel: Fowler wouldn’t be surprised if the Tar Heel is grabbed in the top-15, explaining, “Several teams are anticipating a run on RBs at some point. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton could go earlier than expected.”
- Why Here?: With apologies to Michael Irvin, the ‘Boys need playmakers. Hampton, who some rank higher than Jeanty, will be just that.
13) Miami Dolphins
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Where He Went In My First Mock: #9 (New Orleans)
Latest Insider Intel: Yates notes that a major personnel change could impact the Fins’ selection: "Even before the news that Jalen Ramsey's days in Miami are likely over, I saw cornerback as a big need for the Dolphins.”
- Why Here?: Injury concerns drive him down to 13, but if he’s healthy, this is a steal.
14) Indianapolis Colts
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Where He Went In My First Mock: N/A
Latest Insider Intel: Kiper claims, “Everyone is connecting the Colts to the tight ends. As such, I've heard that a few teams might even be trying to trade ahead of Indianapolis to get Loveland.”
- Why Here?: It’s no secret that Indy needs and wants a tight end. Loveland has been climbing mocks over the last two weeks, so we might see him and Warren flip-flop draft spots.
15) Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Where He Went In My First Mock: #13 (Miami)
Latest Insider Intel: It’s doubtful Green falls past the Falcons; as Yates claims, “Scouts from other teams took notice of Atlanta's significant contingent on hand at Green's pro day workout.”
- Why Here?: In an EDGE-heavy draft, Green could slide…but not far.
16) Arizona Cardinals
Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi
Where He Went In My First Mock: #17 (Cincinnati)
Latest Insider Intel: Miller has Nolen well off the board by this point, explaining, “Chatter connecting Carolina to Nolen was rampant Wednesday.”
- Why Here?: Like Loveland, Nolen’s stock has risen a whole lot over the last 30 days. If he gets past Arizona, it won’t be by a much.
17) Cincinnati Bengals
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Where He Went In My First Mock: N/A
Latest Insider Intel: Kiper is high on the Bulldog, saying, “I'm not positive he reaches the 49ers, but Graham would also be a great get for them as they attempt to replace Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins."
- Why Here?: Cincy and their porous defense will embrace an athlete who has high-first-round talent.
18) Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Where He Went In My First Mock: #16 (Arizona)
Latest Insider Intel: Russini isn’t convinced Golden will fall this far, reporting, “Texas WR Matthew Golden and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan are names that I’m hearing could interest Dallas.”
- Why Here?: After Seattle waved bye-bye to D.J. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Combine speedster will have plenty of opportunity to make an immediate impact in Washington State.
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Where He Went In My First Mock: #19 (Tampa Bay)
Latest Insider Intel: Kiper wouldn’t be surprised if Campbell will be playing the waiting game: “Campbell would also get some looks at the end of Day 1, despite the shoulder concerns. He could ultimately end up being a really good second-round pick for some team.”
- Why Here?: Defense is a higher priority for the Bucs than offense—or at least it should be—and Campbell is among the scariest defenders remaining on the board.
20) Denver Broncos
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Where He Went In My First Mock: #7 (New York Jets)
Latest Insider Intel: Fowler has McMillan ranked far higher, noting, “Multiple teams picking in the top 10 are under the impression Jacksonville could go offense there. One of the GMs I spoke to thinks wide receiver isn't off the table for Jacksonville in the first round, as the team could pair Brian Thomas Jr. with someone such as Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan."
- Why Here?: After missing out on Jeanty and Hampton, Denver opts for the receiver some have ranked as the draft’s best.
21) Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi
Where He Went In My First Mock: N/A
Latest Insider Intel: Like everybody in the world, Russini is unsure about the draft’s QB situation, saying, “The [quarterback] options are limited, but don’t underestimate the desperation factor. It’s a tough year to be hunting for a franchise QB, which makes the situations in places like New Orleans and Pittsburgh.”
- Why Here?: Mike Tomlin can’t head into the season with a quarterback room populated by only Mason Rudolph and Skyler Thompson. He just can’t.
22) Los Angeles Chargers
Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Where He Went In My First Mock: #15 (Atlanta)
Latest Insider Intel: Kiper feels Grant could be a great get at 22, saying “[He] is gaining some late steam, and I've been told he could come off the board in the middle of the first round.”
- Why Here?: Grant was eclipsed by his Wolverine teammate Mason Graham, but that might not be the case in the NFL.
23) Green Bay Packers
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Where He Went In My First Mock: N/A
Latest Insider Intel: Fowler thinks the Pack will be thrilled if Hairston is on the board at 23: “Hairston is considered a riser as the draft approaches. ‘He's a first-round-graded player, easy,’ a veteran NFL defensive coach said.”
- Why Here?: With the top-two receivers already wearing their draft baseball lids, the Pack rolls with a skilled D-back with plenty of room to grow.
24) Minnesota Vikings
Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
Where He Went In My First Mock: N/A
Latest Insider Intel: Fowler has a high rating on Harmon, saying Harmon can be one of the names, “[C]alled early.”
- Why Here?: Not a sexy pick, but certainly a logical one. DC Brian Flores will be psyched.
25) Houston Texans
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Where He Went In My First Mock: #28 (Washington)
Latest Insider Intel: Fowler says, “Some execs have pegged Simmons as the best pure OT in the class. ‘He probably had the best tape of any offensive tackle,’ a personnel director said. Teams I've checked with aren't overly concerned about his recovery from a torn patellar tendon.”
- Why Here?: Is Simmons in Will Campbell’s class? Maybe not, but it’s closer than you might think.
26) Los Angeles Rams
Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi
Where He Went In My First Mock: N/A
Latest Insider Intel: Miller says, “A rival scout said he'd bet on the Rams taking a cornerback in the first round, choosing either Hairston or Amos. Let's go with the player who posted a combine-best 4.28-second 40.”
- Why Here?: We're looking at a best-player-available-fill-a-need situation that will be good for both team and prospect.
27) Baltimore Ravens
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Where He Went In My First Mock: #11 (San Francisco)
Latest Insider Intel: Yates says, “[M]any evaluators across the league believe Stewart's immense upside and great physical skills make up for his meager college production (4.5 sacks in three seasons).”
- Why Here?: The Ravens’ defense is slightly behind their offense, and the Aggie will help solve that conundrum.
28) Detroit Lions
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Where He Went In My First Mock: #31 (Kansas City)
Latest Insider Intel: Yates wouldn’t be surprised if Conerly is goes to the Saints at the nine-spot, claiming, “Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. is a name to monitor if the boards falls in this way.”
- Why Here?: The loaded Lions have the luxury of addressing whatever position they damn well please. The former Duck will be an ideal rotation player for Dan Campbell and his revamped coaching staff.
29) Washington Commanders
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Where He Went In My First Mock: #24 (Minnesota)
Latest Insider Intel: Miller thinks Starks will be gone by the time Washington is on the clock, saying, “Starks is Baltimore's dream pick, according to conversations with multiple scouts around the league."
Why Here?: Like the Lions, the Commanders have plenty of positional flexibility, so best D-backfielder available it is.
30) Buffalo Bills
Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
Where He Went In My First Mock: #21 (Pittsburgh)
Latest Insider Intel: Miller feels the Bills would be thrilled to land Booker because he’s, “…one of the most beloved players in the class when you talk to coaches and scouts.”
- Why Here?: If Buffalo is going to get over the AFC hump, Josh Allen will need to be kept super-clean. Booker will do that for the next five years.
31) Kansas City Chiefs
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
Where He Went In My First Mock: #22 (Los Angeles Chargers)
Latest Insider Intel: Kiper thinks Ezeiruaku could land in the nation’s capital, saying he’s one of, “…the few prospects who could fit the Commanders, whether they stay at No. 29 or ended up atop Round 2.”
- Why Here?: Logic dictates that an interior O-lineman would be the move for Andy Reid, but it’ll be tough to pass up the quick-footed former B.C. Eagle.
32) Philadelphia Eagles
Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Where He Went In My First Mock: #26 (Los Angeles Rams)
Latest Insider Intel: Yates says the league is well aware that, “...the Eagles are looking to replenish their [defensive front] after Milton Williams and Josh Sweat left...in free agency.”
- Why Here?: Philly’s defensive front was decimated by free agency, so Scourton—or a Scourton-type—is a necessity.