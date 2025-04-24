In a last-minute 2025 mock draft, NFL insider says the Bears have more choices than you might think
With the NFL Draft mere hours away, the mocks are coming fast and furious. And even though we’ve read and/or written dozens of the darn things, we still have no true idea how the big board will look on Thursday night.
Even the best NFL minds don’t have any concrete answers.
Hold My Breer
In his final mock draft before the real draft, SI insider Albert Breer dropped some interesting nuggets:
- He feels Cam Ward will be the only quarterback chosen in the first round.
- He sees two semi-surprise D-lineman going in the top-11, those being Mykel Williams and Walter Nolen.
- He thinks Matthew Golden will be the first wide receiver off the board.
- He’s convinced that running back Omarion Hampton will slip to day two, while fellow RB TreVeyon Henderson won’t.
As For the Chicago Bears, Anything Goes
According to Breer, the Bears have plenty of options when they draft at the ten-spot, all of which are good.
Breer mocked Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to Chicago, but isn't completely certain the team will go in that direction:
“If [running back Ashton] Jeanty is [available at ten], I like the fit. If [OT Kelvin] Banks is there, I think Chicago goes in that direction. But in this scenario, the value with Warren is too great. And Ben Johnson’s experience using guys as gadget weapons should be perfect for the Penn State star, who is less refined than Michigan’s Colston Loveland, but an absolute Swiss Army knife who can cut an opponent a ton of different ways.”
- We’re on board with the Warren selection, having mocked the former Nittany Lion to Chicago on numerous occasions.
- We’d also love to see Jeanty in a Bears uni, but the latest intel tells us that barring a trade that has them leapfrogging Jacksonville at five, that’s a non-starter.
- Some feel that Loveland, one of the buzzier prospects of the last week, might be a better option than Warren, so all good there.
- Finally, Banks is a safe, albeit unexciting selection who, impact-wise, could be a Darnell Wright-type: A reliable, hard-hat-lunch-pail grinder who would do the job for the next decade.
Long story short, Breer is confident that no matter which direction GM Ryan Poles chooses, his Bears will be just fine.