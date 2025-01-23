Who will the Chicago Bears draft? Sportsbooks may have the answer
Like winter in Chicago, NFL mock draft season started early this year.
To this point, a reasonable majority of the interwebs’ many draft pundits have the Bears nabbing LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell—who, frankly, would be a steal at Chicago’s ten-spot—with Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. nipping at his heels.
Ohio State OL Josh Simmons is also getting some love, as is Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty and Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.
Las Vegas isn’t buying it.
Who Ya Got?
The FanDuel Sportsbook—which, for the sake of this exercise, doesn’t take team or positional needs into consideration—listed their 15 odds-on favorites to become the top pick:
- Cam Ward, Miami: +105
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +155
- Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: +360
- Abdul Carter, Penn State: +950
- Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona: +4000
- Will Campbell, LSU: +6000
- Mason Graham, Michigan: +6000
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +7500
- Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas: +7500
- Will Johnson, Michigan: +12000
- Mykel Williams, Georgia: +12000
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +12000
- James Pearce Jr., Tennessee: +12000
- Quinn Ewers, Texas: +12000
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +15000
Campbell has the fifth-best odds—toldja he’d be a steal at ten—while Banks lands at nine. Pearce and Jeanty come up the rear, while Simmons is nowhere to be seen.
But if you’re going strictly by today’s odds, the Bears would land themselves Jaylon Johnson 2.0.
Where There’s a Will
Michigan’s Will Johnson slides in at FanDuel’s number ten spot, and while he’d be a great get at that point in the Draft, cornerback isn’t a first-round-level priority for the Bears.
Jaylon Johnson is entrenched in Chicago’s defensive backfield, and his counterpart Tyrique Stevenson seems to be set on the right side of the field. (If the Bears didn’t cut him after the Hail Jayden fiasco, he ain’t going anywhere.) With so many other needs, it’s doubtful GM Ryan Poles would consider a day one D-back.
But sometimes the bookmakers know of what they speak, which is why on April 24, the NFL Draft—and, for that matter, the Chicago Bears War Room—will be must see TV.