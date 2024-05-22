Could Free Agent Options at Edge Rusher Run Out for Bears?
Yannick Ngakoue is still out there looking for work, and telling people about it.
Will the Bears respond?
The veteran Bears edge rusher who suffered a broken ankle in Week 13 last season remains an unsigned free agent and on Tuesday posted yet another video of himself working out without a message.
On May 15 he posted: "MORE MOTIVATED THAN EVER.. -91"
Eight days earlier, Ngakoue posted "READY TO RUSH"
And on May 2 he had the question, "What Ankle" along with a video of himself running through a drill in a workout.
THE SHOUT OUT JUSTIN FIELDS GAVE TOE BEARS GM AT STEELERS OTAS
CHICAGO HAS QUICKLY BECOME WHERE RECEIVERS GO TO THRIVE
WHERE CALEB WILLIAMS RANKS AMONG VETERAN AND ROOKIE NFL QBS
RANKING THE BEST BEARS OFFSEASON PRACTICE BATTLES
Ngakoue made a career-low four sacks last year before his season-ending injury.
ESPN analyst and former NFL player Matt Bowen doesn't think the Bears are an ideal spot for Ngakoue to play. In his article "Best NFL team fits for remaining free agents, trade candidates," Bowen suggests a better place for Ngakoue would be Cleveland.
"The Browns have edge depth, led by 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, but this move would be more about adding a designated pass-rusher in Ngakoue," wrote Bowen. “Last season in Chicago, Ngakoue had four sacks and 20 pressures, and he has totaled 69 career sacks over his nine pro seasons. Signing Ngakoue to a one-year deal would give defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz another rusher to scheme for in true passing situations.”
But it would leave the Bears looking for help on the edge.
Two other pass rushers being suggested or urged for the Bears by media as well as fans on social media are Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell and Raiders edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah. But Bowen doesn't see either of those as fits with the Bears.
He calls the Raiders a fit for Ogbah and the Philadelphia Eagles a place for Campbell to land. The logic behind Campbell is very good, as a 6-foot-8, 282-pounder would be a better defensive end fit for the 3-4 that Vic Fangio uses.
The Bears would be left reling on DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson and rookie Austin Booker in the edge rotation. Walker started to come on late last season in a new scheme with a new team. Robinson hasn't done anything in two years and Booker had eight career sacks and played only one full college season at Kansas last year after being a sub with Minnesota.
Making matters worse, the Bears defensive line is counting on Gervon Dexter at 3-technique and he had a poor rookie year against the run, according to Pro Football Focus grades.
The line is the key to letting their pass rush work because they stop the run, force the pass and it allows for the interceptions. The Bears appear to have work to do and if they don't sign Ngakoue it could be difficult to find an answer.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven