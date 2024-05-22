The 'Shout Out' Justin Fields Gave Bears GM at Steelers OTAs
The former Bears quarterback appreciates his former general manager.
This was the message Steelers backup quarterback Justin Fields had for media in Pittsburgh at Steelers organized team activites as he spoke for the first time after being traded for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
Bears GM Ryan Poles had dealt him to the Steelers when it was apparent Caleb Williams was the quarterback they wanted in place going forward.
"I knew I was going to get traded, at the end of the day," Fields told reporters in Pittsburgh. "That's just what it was. So it was just me waiting and me trying to figure out where I'm going to be at and stuff like that.
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS GIVES BEARS RECEIVERS HIGHEST COMPLIMENT
WHERE CALEB WILLIAMS HAS BEEN RANKED AMONG VETERANS AND ROOKIES
BEARS OFFENSIVE LINE RANKING COMES WITH A BIG PROBLEM
"It was definitely a relief to kind of be on a team and know where I'm going to be at. Shout out to Poles. I told him where i wanted to be and this was a place I wanted to be. He honored that and I apprecate him for that and I'm glad he was able to put me in a spot where I wanted to be at."
Fields had a message for Chicago fans, as well.
"There was a lot of ups and downs but all in all I apprecaited every relationship that I built," he told reporters. "All my teammates, they know that. Nothing but love for the city, the fans and my old teammates and coaches."
According to Stephen Thompson of FanNation's All Steelers, Fields is not simply content to be the backup and is trying to make a run at Russell Wilson to be starter.
"I wanted to come here before Russ came here and wanted to come here after he got here, so it was more so the team," Fields said. "I wasn't worried about who was here and none of that stuff."
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven