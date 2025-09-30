Do Chicago Bears have their own version of 'Captain Comeback?'
Caleb Williams couldn't remember when he had his first game-winning drive but the last one he and Bears cans can recall just fine.
The Bears quarterback posted his first game-winning drive of this season Sunday and is counting on changing the "same old Bears" narrative when it comes to closing out tight games.
“I haven't been here too long, so that's the history of the Bears," Williams said Tuesday, during the team's bye week. "Obviously, last year we had a couple of those where we just couldn't finish the game, whether it was defense stopping them, offense going back out and not scoring, or us going down scoring and whatever case may have been. I've been a part of a few of them."
Williams has been touted as a closer by coach Ben Johnson but couldn't show it as much last year when the offense struggled and the team botched games late that he seemed to have won. The Hail Mary game with Washington is a perfect example.
With weapons like DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and an offensive line now tied for 10th fewest sacks allowed, Williams envisions getting into positions like he did Sunday and succeeding more often.
It's more of a team thing than simply getting it done himself, Williams insists, and he includes the coaching staff in this.
"Myself, I’m just trying to find ways to help the guys to have the confidence, have the belief and I think that stems from the coach," he said of Ben Johnson. "His belief and trust in us that I spoke about after we lost is still the same, if not grown even after the win.
"His faith, his belief, his trust in us goes a long way. Those nut-cutting moments that showed up in the game, where it was us having to march down the field and go score."
Jay Cutler is the Bears leader for game-winning drives since this stat was researched by league historians, with 21 game-winning drives and 18 fourth-quarter comebacks in Chicago.
Cutler ranks 27th all time in game-winning drives with 28, seven coming in Denver. He is 26th all time in fourth-quarter comebacks for his career with 23, five of them coming in Denver.
The Bears have had other quarterbacks who experienced trouble with this feat.
Justin Fields had difficulty with it. In three Bears seasons, he had three game-winning drives and two fourth-quarter comebacks. He's had one game-winning drive since leaving Chicago.
Johnson has seen this ability in Williams since arriving as head coach, even if Sunday's final two-minute drive for the comeback win was the first time it happened this season.
"What I would tell you is this: Since the time I got here, springtime, training camp, all the way up to now, even when we are learning the offense and things are moving slowly, when we get put in those two-minute situations it seemed like everything tended to click for him," Johnson said. "He just has a knack of finding an open guy. He has a knack of extending the play when needed.
"It's almost like that little bit of pressure you put on him, he thrives in, and he really excels. That’s been consistent ever since we came into this building. I'm not surprised that it turned out that way. He was really good at the end of the first half. He was really good at the end of the game."
At USC, Williams was known in the 2023 season for this ability to rally the team, and seemed to cement a reputation for this while at Oklahoma when he became the starting QB and took Spencer Rattler's job. He led the Sooners back from a 28-7 deficit against Texas and they won it 55-48 on a drive in the final minute.
It was the first time Texas ever lost a game it led by 21 points.
“I think it's just the confidence that I've had in myself through the hard work that I've put into myself, in my work and my craft," Williams said. "It's just grown over the years. It started when I was younger, I would say.
"In those moments–you go through a whole game and there's not many things that the team is going to show you differently in those moments. You feel–at least I do, I feel more comfortable in those moments. My heart rate drops, everything kind of settles in and at the got to have it moments. I think I’ve done a good job with that over my career in those got to have it moments. I think it comes from the hard work throughout the week and the belief in my teammates.”
Whatever the reasons, it's been a long time since the Bears had a quarterback they were confident in leading a late drive. Jim McMahon comes to mind, but those 1980s Bears teams dominated on defense and with the running game. Jim Harbaugh was known as "Captain Comeback" but it was after he left Chicago and played for the Colts.
Williams might even be something entirely new for a franchise seemingly hunting forever for an effective quarterback of any kind, let alone one comfortable leading comebacks.
