Guard Nate Davis Among Players Returning to Bears Practice
The Bears returned to practice on Tuesday with several previously injured players rejoining practice.
Among them was often-injured guard Nate Davis.
After a problem with what Bears coach Matt Eberflus called a "soft tissue" injury, Davis was on the field for both the individual and team portion of practice and lined up with starters.
Davis did not complete the practice with starters, though, as he spent the last half hour doing more rehab work.
A group of defensive players who missed the preseason game with Buffalo was back on the practice field during individual work. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, defensive end Montez Sweat and the top backup cornerback, Terell Smith, all returned to practice but only on a limited basis as they weren't taking part in all the team practices.
The list of players absent since before the game and still out includes safety Jaquan Brisker, running back Roschon Johnson, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, wide receiver Collin Johnson, guard/center Ryan Bates, linebacker Noah Sewell and edge rusher Jake Martin. However, Martin had been largely invisible with his injury and for the first time was out with the group doing rehab work, which indicates progress. Bates lined up with the first-team offense during walk-through and install but wasn't on the field for practice.
A few new injuries were added after the game. Return man/receiver Deandre Carter and safety Adrian Colbert were sidelined. Carter took a hit out of bounds from former Bears safety Kendall Williamson for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and did return after leaving the game a bit, before leaving.
