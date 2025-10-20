How Caleb Williams' priority appears misplaced in Bears passing game
It would appear on the surface Bears coach Ben Johnson and QB Caleb Williams are moving together in lock step, of one mind, etc., etc., etc.
After closely studying their postgame comments and what actually happened with the passing game in Sunday's 26-14 win over New Orleans, it actually appears they're on different lines of the same page rather than at the same exact point on the page.
A second straight game with either mediocre or poor passing stats had Williams complaining afterward about his own play, which is a positive.
"We're going to figure this out," Williams said. "I'm going to figure it out. When we start hitting on those cylinders where we start having some of these explosive plays, especially when the play breaks and it turns into our second play, it's going to be real devastating to the other side. We're going to figure it out. I'm going to figure it out.
"Other than that, it just comes down to the basics. Feet, eyes, delivering a good ball to the guys, and then it comes down to before, communication and making sure everybody is on the same page and we're rolling off the ball.”
Where's Superman's cape?
Williams was especially upset after Sunday's win by his own inability to connect on passes when he's on the run, or his own inability to run as he tries to be "Superman" after the play breaks down. He said this last week, as well.
Williams had minus-4 yards in the game rushing. He didn't turn it upfield and take off when he had a chance against a defense with linebackers not especially known as fast laterally. He couldn't hit receivers on the run, except on a couple of planned bootleg throws.
"Guys got open, and I think I missed," he said. "That's what it boils down to.
"Other than that, it's just being able to have it on my conscience that I can help this team, not only by scrambling and delivering a good ball to receivers, which I didn't do that well today, and it's also understanding that I can run and hurt a team with my legs."
This is where the difference in opinion seems to exist. It's as if Williams assumes he's more advanced in operating this attack than he really is.
Johnson wants Clark Kent first
While it seems Williams has these off-platform throws and scrambles on his mind, Johnson sees something quite different. He wants Williams the point guard, the guy getting the ball out quickly to playmakers before he's consumed by thoughts of doing it on his own.
“I would say I was hopeful that by Game 6 we would play cleaner football than that," Johnson said, putting it rather bluntly.
An ugly part of it all is one presnap penalty after another and some of that is on Williams, too, because of cadence.
The actual passing game itself is an entirely different level of sputtering.
"The passing game wasn't nearly efficient enough, worse here today,” Johnson said.
Pressed on it, Johnson resisted a bit. He did eventually get to the root of it all.
“No, we design a play to work through the progression, and if he feels pressure, then that's when he looks to move on from there," Johnson said when asked if Superman's inability to use his powers of throwing on the run was a problem for the passing attack. "I'll go back; I'll look at the (tape), I don't feel like we've had a ton of those up until today. I feel like we had maybe two or three more of those today than what I've normally felt.
"We'll see what were the reasons why, and what can we do better. The broken-down plays in general through six games, I don't think it's given us the yardage that we would like.”
This much is obvious, and so is Williams grumbling about his inability to do this one thing. Being Superman is needed in times of desperation, not when the team is controlling the game.
The obvious answer to all of it is get rid of the football in time, to get the ball to receivers early and in stride and then there are fewer broken plays. The time to throw is usually there now from an improved offensive line.
Quarterbacks shouldn't be focusing too much attention on what to do on off-platform plays. Certainly being in sync with receivers on such plays, receivers knowing where to go when it happens, it's something they need to talk about and work at some.
Lamar Jackson, who they see this week, was a special athlete as a runner but when he became a special quarterback was when people talked about him as an MVP and that's when his passing from the pocket in the offense became more deadly.
Williams is capable
What really needs to be better for Williams is seeing where the receiver is going to break open and getting him the ball just ahead of the play. It's called an anticipatory throw.
The pass he threw for 26 yards to DJ Moore on the catch and run shows he can do it. It was out and in Moore's hands before the defense could react. He had a beautiful one like that downfield last year against Detroit to former Bears receiver Keenan Allen. So, he has done it and can.
Williams is too busy worrying about being elite by making big plays on his own. Johnson simply wants to see him adequately performing plays called before he's consumed trying to do everything himself, either with his arm on the run or with his legs.
This isn't a case where they meet somewhere in between.
It needs to be Johnson's way first, then Williams can begin thinking about off script.
Getting the plays and offense down first is the only way they're ever going to move forward with the passing attack.
