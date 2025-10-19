Bears linebackers for Saints game leave Ryan Poles open to scrutiny
The Bears spent a fourth-round draft pick on linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II when they were in need of pass rush and running back help.
His speed was the reason why, as GM Ryan Poles and personnel assistants touted sub 4.4-second speed for the former Maryland linebacker.
Yet, when the Bears went to play the Saints with their linebacker situation depleted by injuries Sunday, Hyppolite was a healthy inactive for the second straight week. This time it's even more confusing.
FULL BEARS INACTIVE LIST FOR SAINTS GAME
Starting strongside linebacker Noah Sewell is out with a concussion. Backup Amen Ogbongbemiga was eligible to return from injured reserve and healthy, but the Bears chose to keep him off the roster this week and he wasn't on the 53-man roster for the game.
Hyppolite is a weakside linebacker and has been on the field for 18 defensive but 55% of special teams plays when active. He has been in four games and has been trained at strongside.
The Bears actually traded back from 109 in Round 4 to 132 to get a fifth-round pick (169) and then draft Hyppolite, a player they obviously had their eyes on at the time. There were other linebackers avalable. Barrett Carter of the Bengals was chosen 119th and would have been there for them at 109. He has 40 tackles this season and has played every game.
With the 169th pick they obtained, they took cornerback Zah Frazier. He didn't come to training camp this year for personal reasons and won't practice until next season.
As a result of Hyppolite being inactive Sunday, the strongside linebacker figures to be either D'Marco Jackson or Carl Jones. Jackson is a veteran and former Saints player.
Jackson has played in 27 NFL games without a start, all for New Orleans. Jones is an undrafted second-year Bears player who has been in five games without a start.
The Bears also have Daniel Hardy, who has been an edge rusher and special teams performer but this offseason took snaps in practices at training camp as a strongside linebacker.
Strongside linebacker could be a more vital position in the game with New Orleans than in some others because the Saints have the 10th most rushing attempts and defenses normally want to approach this with three linebackers.
The Bears could also opt for an extra safety near the line at times, most likely Jonathan Owens.
The Saints' inactives for Sunday's game are cornerback Isaac Yiadom, defensive back Ugo Amadi, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, defensive end Jonah Williams, guard Torricelli Simpkins III and offensive lineman Xavier Truss.
