How the Chicago Bears defensive line rates for creating mismatches

There were 2 Shemars at Texas A&M



One is a DT (Turner), who has 10 career sacks (drafted to the bears at 62)



One is a DE (Stewart), who has 4.5 career sacks (drafted to the bengals at 17 and is holding out of training camp due to being unsigned)



We drafted the better Shemar. pic.twitter.com/vHg3G28p0N