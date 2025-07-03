More shade thrown Cole Kmet's way with On SI's All-NFC North team
Cole Kmet caught a higher percentage of passes thrown his way than any tight end in the NFL last year, 85.5%.
The Bears veteran did it while still managing to average over 10 yards a catch—a higher average even than wide receiver DJ Moore—and did it for a coordinator in Shane Waldron who has proven he doesn't know how to use the tight end position. Waldron took Noah Fant after 62- and 68-catch seasons in Denver and reduced him to 82 total catches for the next two seasons.
Yet, Kmet is called the most overpaid tight end in the NFL by a Bleacher Report writer and now this: Kmet is not among vote getters for the tight end spot on the On SI All-NFC North team, named annually by the division's reporters.
Tucker Kraft of Green Bay pulled ahead of Kmet this year. Sam LaPorta was named the tight end for the All-NFC North team, ahead of T.J. Hockenson.
There is good logic for Kmet falling and it doesn't include anything about Kraft, who likely will have lower receiving totals this year because Green Bay’s Luke Musgrave is back from injury.
It's as simple as Colston Loveland.
The catch/yardage totals for the rookie Bears move-tight end should be far greater than will be the totals for Kmet, who plays the in-line tight end spot.
Kmet is going to get saddled with many more blocking assignments than he had, both in the run game and passing attack. Coach Ben Johnson will frequently put the extra tight end within 12-personnel as an extra pass blocker.
Kmet's career numbers are very respectable at 230 receptions over the last four years after he broke in with 28 catches while an understudy to Jimmy Graham. He has 19 touchdown catches and is a red zone threat. His pass blocking has been strong, too. He was at a career-high 72.5 level on Pro Football Focus’ scale last year, although his run blocking was 10 points lower at an average level.
Johnson has been nothing but respectful in talking about Kmet, one of only two players on the roster drafted by Chicago before the era of GM Ryan Poles.
He also didn't get too lavish with praising Kmet’s skillset.
"A high intelligence factor is clear from the get-go," Johnson said. "He's a pro. He takes his work seriously. Positive energy, great teammate. You could tell, instantly, when he was around the other offense players and the rest of the team, there's an instant respect level. I believe he's been here the longest out of anybody on the roster right now, and you can tell that they respect him for that.
"There's a lot to be said there. He's done things the right way for a long time. It's been great, not just him learning the offense, but helping others in the process, as well."
Is all of that worthy of the second-round pick they spent for Kmet? Probably not.
Then again, drafting Loveland No. 10 overall isn't really using good sense either. Tight ends almost never are selected that high and it's because they're not primary targets in an offense.
Wide receivers, quarterbacks, edge rushers and cornerbacks need to be taken that high because of their value.
He's just not George Kittle, Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews. Still, Kmet can't be faulted for doing the job he was tasked with doing.
The Bears are paying the third most in the NFL for their tight ends with Kmet, Loveland and veteran Durham Smythe. It's a lot to spend for a position used less often than wide receiver. However, Johnson's hiring makes it a more valuable position for the Bears because of his reliance on 12-personnel packages.
Ultimately, Kmet could be far less productive in the passing game and not haul in as many passes as Hockenson, LaPorta or even Kraft, but his value to the Bears will be high.
It's just not going to be worth the $11.6 million he'll count against their cap and in the future it will be an issue they'll have to address.
LaPorta will make things tough for any Bears tight end to take over the top spot in the division, now that he has taken it from Hockenson.
"With a diverse route tree and the ability to also separate down the field, he offers the Lions' offense plenty of options," wrote Detroit Lions On SI's John Maakaron. "He has a solid rapport with Jared Goff, and the next step for growth in his third year will be to become an even more consistent part of the run game as a blocker."
It probably shouldn't be too much of a concern for LaPorta that Johnson has left the Lions for the Bears. As long as his head coach is former NFL tight end Dan Campbell, there can be little doubt they'll know how to use the position.
Now, Johnson, a former tight ends coach, can be expected to bring that same appreciation for the tight end position to Chicago and better use of it than they got last season.
