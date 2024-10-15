Injury Deprives Next Bears Opponent of Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle
Bears coach Matt Eberflus had no update on the hamstring injury to slot cornerback Kyler Gordon or any of the other players who missed Sunday's game in London with injuries they already had.
However, there was in injury news affecting the Bears.
Their next opponent lost a key player due to an injury in Sunday's game. Two-time Washington Commanders Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is lost for the season according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Allen had a torn pec muscle in the 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Allen last year was part of a Commanders defensive line that included Montez Sweat, Chase Young and Daron Payne until they broke the line up by trading Sweat and Young.
Allen had 15 tackles this season, two for loss, and two sacks. He's replaced by a rookie, former Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, their second-round pick from this year's draft. Newton has 11 tackles, one for loss, in 117 plays on defense this year.
Washington's defense this season is ranked 22nd. The Commanders are 22nd against the run and 19th against the pass.
The Commanders have a game Sunday with Carolina before they play the Bears.
The Bears' injury situation should change over the next week before they have another injury report. Eberflus said Gordon was getting an MRI on Monday on his hamstring.
"So we don't know the severity of that," Eberflus said. "So we'll figure that out as we go. But we're hopeful.
"We're fortunate that the bye week is here and we have some extra time."
Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (calf) and long snapper Scott Daly also was getting medical tests done (knee).
"Tyrique is another guy that we’re looking at and we’re hopeful for because we have the bye week," Eberflus said. "We have some time and we hope those guys heal and get the rehab that they need to get back in there as soon as possible."
Jaquan Brisker still is in concussion protocol after missing Sunday's game.
