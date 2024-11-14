Jaquan Brisker Placed on Injured Reserve with Concussion
Jaquan Brisker's concussion situation is serious enough that the Bears have placed him on injured reserve after he missed four straight games.
Brisker suffered the third concussion of his career in the Carolina game Oct. 6 and hasn't returned. On Wednesday, Matt Eberflus ruled Brisker out for Sunday's game with Green Bay. Brisker remained in concussion protocol but on the active roster until after Thursday's practice.
Brisker suffered a concussion against Atlanta in 2022 and missed two games, then last season suffered one and missed two more games.
Elijah Hicks took over Brisker's spot in the secondary and continues to play it.
The Bears defense did take a major step forward health-wise on Thursday for Sunday's game with Green Bay when they got Montez Sweat back at practice.
Sweat was able to practice on a limited basis despite an ankle injury he suffered last week against New England, a game in which he only took part in 29 plays or 45% of the defensive reps.
A shin injury kept Sweat out of the previous game, after he played only half the snaps against the Commander in the game when he suffered it. He had missed practice on Wednesday.
The Bears played the game against the Patriots without pass rusher Darrell Taylor last week due to a knee injury and Taylor has been able to practice the past two days on a limited basis.
The injury situation on the offensive line continued to progress as both tackles Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones had limited practices for the second straight day after missing last week's game with knee injuries.
Other Bears who missed practice were tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), guard Teven Jenkins (ankle) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest).
Also limited but practicing were safety Tarvarius Moore (concussion) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee).
