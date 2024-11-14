Getting Open Targets and Passes Out Faster Keys for Caleb Williams
It's getting-to-know-you time all over again for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams with his offensive coordinator.
Sure, Thomas Brown has been passing game coordinator on the coaching staff under former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron but, hey, Halas Hall is a big building.
“We haven't really talked much throughout this time just because we haven't been in the position to be having so many conversations," Williams explained. "So far, I think he's pretty detailed. I think he, like coach talked about, is tough.
"I think it's going to help us as a football team, that moving forward, and we're excited."
If there's anything for Brown to work at with Williams it's getting the ball out faster.
This wasn't a problem earlier, especially from Weeks 3 through 6, when Williams had put up nine touchdown passes with five interceptions.
He still has nine touchdown passes, but in the last four game he's been sacked 22 times. As a result, Williams has been sacked more times than any quarterback (38) and the offense has struggled badly.
It isn't the only reason but one of many leading to Waldron's dismissal.
"It's tough, just because you work all, I guess, forgetting how many months it’s been, you work for however many months," Williams said. "I kinda knew Shane before being drafted here because of the process and stuff.
"Trying to build that relationship, building that relationship. The guy you've been trying to get on the same page with isn’t here anymore. So now you have to kind of adjust and you have to adjust fast, because we're in the division now. Divisional play. Playing the Packers this week."
There has been no consideration given to benching Williams because, as Matt Eberflus quickly points out, rookie quarterbacks need reps. It's part of the reason he's had Williams out on the field at the end of the last two games behind beat-up lines when the game was already lost.
"I think these past couple weeks, I've probably been holding a little bit longer than I've want to or expected," Williams said. "I definitely think I can do a better job with that, just being a little bit more keyed in on making sure I handle the details, just understanding the situational game.
"I think this past game, I didn't do as good of a job as I wanted to with the situational game and held the ball a few times too long. That stat goes on the offensive lineman, and things like that as if they weren't on the job. I took a few sacks on me that I shouldn't have. Getting back to getting the ball out of my hands, being decisive is really important and needs to start now."
Getting rid of it faster now might let Williams stay on the field. Although the rookie does need reps, Eberflus would not rule out pulling him in the future.
"I would just say we will look at everything week-to-week, we always do that," Eberflus said. "What's best for the football team–we made a big decision last week (firing Waldron). You always have to evaluate that.
"The things you did well, the things you need to improve on, where is your football team at and where you need to go the very next week. I think that's important."
It still would seem unlikely GM Ryan Poles would allow this.
Williams is averaging 3.03 seconds to throw according to Pro Football Focus, 2.9 seconds according to NFL NextGen Stats. Both are much slower than earlier in the season when he was in th 2.7-second range, although he's still with good company. Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Sam Darnold are all slower.
Eberflus' goal to prevent the ball being held too long, too many sacks and no scoring counts on this change in coordinators to help spring receivers open for a change.
"What I am looking for in the offense is creativity," Eberflus said. "Working the guys into open positions on the field, that takes creativity. It takes everybody to be able to get that done."
NFL NextGen Stats keeps track of average separation for receivers and the only Bears receiver ranked in the top 50 at this is tight end Cole Kmet, sixth overall in the league (4.3 yards).
Yet, they haven't been able to get Kmet the ball in the last three games. He has five catches for 23 yards in those games, four of the catches in the last game.
So Brown will roll up his sleeves and get to work.
"I think we'll do a good job of marrying everything up together, making everything look the same," Williams said. "Then from there, you'll get a few easier passes, few extra layups.
"I think it'll help us in the run game. I think it'll help us in the pass game being able to do that. I think from there, it provides a little bit more explosiveness for us as an offense, and being able to help out the complementary football thing that we really want to attack."
There are jobs at stake, maybe even Williams'–although as a rookie who needs the reps, he seems to be the most secure around Halas Hall.
