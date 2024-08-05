Bear Digest

Jaylon Johnson Voices Support for Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Jaylon Johnson might not fully understand the sport of gymnastics but it didn't keep him from voicing support for Jonathan Owens and wife, USA gymnast Simone Biles.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears safety Jonathan Owens, Nellie Biles, and Ronald Biles celebrates after Simone Biles won gold in gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson spoke on behalf of teammates and in support of teammate Jonathan Owens, as well as his wife, USA gymnast Simone Biles.

There is no resentment from Johnson or other Bears because Owens got to leave training camp last week in order to watch Biles win gold medals in Paris at the Olympics.

"I think for me, really learning about it, and of course talking to (Owens) and him being in support of his wife, I feel like that's a beautiful thing to see," Johnson said. "Because a lot of the times you see wives supporting the husbands. But for a husband to be there for his wife and to support her, then come back and share that experience, I feel like that's a beautiful thing."

Johnson admitted he's not exactly a gymnastics expert himself, which is why he was talking to Owens about it. Actually, his view of gymnastics probably mirrors many who watch it.

"She's cold," Johnson said of Biles "It's one of things where you see greatness and I feel like for me at least you take advantage of it. Because I don’t understand gymnastics.

"Like, I just see her doing all those flips, and I’m like 'All right!' And then she lands and makes it look easy and I'm like 'OK, she did her thing on there.' Then I kinda started watching everybody else and I'm like, 'No, them flips don't look like hers.' "

Biles finished her Olympics with four medals, including three gold.

Owens is the third Bears safety after signing as a free agent with them in March following one season in Green Bay.

Owens told PEOPLE magazine he was confident Biles was going to be bringing home gold once she committed to another Olympics.

"I knew once she made that decision that she was going to go back," Owens said, 29, tells PEOPLE. "I'm confident in her ability. Obviously you still have to go out there and do it, but I was confident that she would."

He added, "...as the world saw, man, she didn't disappoint."

