Joint practice represents biggest day for Bears' tackle shuffle
Last Friday's practice against Miami was easily the biggest one of Bears training camp to that date.
They learned their first-team defense stacked up well against an offense regarded as potentially explosive and they saw enough bigger plays from Caleb Williams with the offense to expect they'll all eventually come around after more reps.
Just like with anything in the NFL season, the more you get into it they only get bigger.
Friday's practice against the Buffalo Bills is even more critical for the Bears and definitely the biggest of training camp because much could be revealed at tackle. It's huge because it could be the key practice in the tackle shuffle going on, and that left tackle spot might eventually be the key to how well their offense plays -- at least in the early season.
There are only two practices after Friday before the preseason workouts end. They have Tuesday and Wednesday practices next week prior to the Friday, Aug. 22 game at Kansas City. There are two days off, one for travel and one after Sunday's game in that time frame.
What happens in this Friday practice and the game with Buffalo will provide plenty of food for coaches' thoughts.
Again on Thursday the Bears looked at undrafted second-year tackle Theo Benedet at left tackle with starters.
They've never used Jones anywhere but left tackle and that's where he remains, for the most part, although they did have him line up at right tackle for some walk-through plays.
Meanwhile, they've worked Ozzy Trapilo at right tackle with the backups behind starter Darnell Wright for two practices.
It all sounds like one of several scenarios could be unfolding.
1. Jones has left tackle spot
It will remain status quo despite some of the harsh words line coach Dan Roushar had for the one whiff Jones had in Sunday's tie with Miami, calling it "inexcusable."
Ultimately, it was a meaningless preseason game.
They must have confidence Jones has done better both in camp and also starting for two other years, because inexcusable didn't mean cutting him.
Moving Trapilo to right tackle this week in practice makes sense because he would be in the mix for swing tackle and would need plays on that side to make sure he's in the flow. He hasn't played there much in camp or since last year at Boston College. The Bears put him with the backups because it really makes little sense to give starter Darnell Wright reps against second-team guys when he's obviously their starting right tackle and has been facing starting competition for two-plus seasons. He gets no benefit from facing backups.
Making Wright play with the backups would make no sense unless they really were considering putting his job up for grabs. There is absolutely no indication of this.
So they left Wright with starters when he was on the field and let Trapilo play with second-teamers at practice against backup defensive linemen like Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson and Tonah Kpassagnon.
As for Benedet, they really want to see what he's capable of doing because it's possible fourth or fifth tackles would be on the practice squad. Last year they kept only three tackles on the initial 53-man roster but spent most of the season with four tackles on it. Larry Borom had been designated to return from IR at the start. They waived Jake Curhan, but later brought him back to the practice squad. They had Kiran Amegadjie as a rookie on the roster. Most of the season was spent with four tackles.
Benedet spent last year on the practice squad but flashed with his pass blocking in Sunday's tie. It's possible he was so good they might think he fits better than Amegadjie. They had Amegadjie work with the third team at left tackle, which can't be good for him any way you look at it. Perhaps Amegadjie's roster spot is in danger despite being a 2024 third-round pick.
Either way, the fourth tackle might need to play and they have to be sure if Benedet has the potential to be that guy.
2. Jones will being traded
This will be the more controversial option. They could have already determined Trapilo is good enough to start at left tackle and they want to see if Benedet really has the skill he flashed because he might need to be the swing tackle and not a practice squad player.
If they trade Jones, it's entirely possible they would need to play Trapilo at right tackle if Wright suffered an injured.
If Jones had been pulled from playing with starters, it would be easier for suspicion he'll be traded soon, but he has continued to get some plays as starter.
It could be they're not certain Jones will be traded and they're just preparing for the possibility.
Regardless, Benedet is going to need experience at both tackles to be on the roster as a swing tackle, so his reps at left tackle make sense. He had been playing right tackle earlier.
3. Uncertain Roushar
At this point, it's unlikely Roushar would be undecided on what he'll do at left tackle and right tackle. He's had all offseason to look at these players.
However, it's simply possible he isn't certain about the pecking order or experience level for backups at each spot and needs as many reps against the best possible competition for them to make sure who's swing tackle and fourth tackle.
So, Benedet gets first-team plays because he showed something against Miami they hadn't previously seen and he has been the only one of the top five tackles not to get regular reps against first- and second-string players. Benedet is a bit like guard Bill Murray last year, who came out of nowhere to get onto the roster. Benedet has been here, he just wasn't really taken seriously by media.
4. Trapilo is left tackle starter
If they had decided this already, and were designating Jones as swing tackle, they'd probably need Trapilo getting as many first-team reps as possible. So he'd be getting all of them. But this isn't the case.
This seems the most unlikely scenario, but it doesn't mean Trapilo wouldn't eventually be left tackle starter if a trade of Jones occurred in-season.
