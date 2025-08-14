What fans should expect from top Chicago Bears receivers in Week 2
Caleb Williams isn't the only part of Ben Johnson's Bears passing attack making a preseason debut in Sunday's game against Buffalo.
The top three wide receivers and tight end Cole Kmet practiced before last Sunday's game with Williams but never suited up.
They will now.
Those who follow the team but not so much training camp will be surprised to know the group includes Olamide Zaccheaus. After all, rookie Luther Burden III grabbed draft headlines and plenty of practice attention.
Burden made a nice rookie debut last week but Zaccheaus has been busy building a connection in the passing game with Williams, too.
Zaccheaus probably has caught more passes than any Bears receiver since the start of on-field work in April. It shouldn't be a surprise Zaccheaus forged this connection while picking up the offense quickly.
It definitely isn't an easy offense to pick up.
"I've been having to learn new offense for a few years now," Zaccheaus said. "I would say (it is) probably one of the most detailed offenses I've been in.
"It's a lot to learn a new offense wherever you go."
He has done it because practice makes perfect. It's the fourth new offense for him in four years. First he was in Atlanta, then Philadelphia, then Washington last year.
Here's what to expect from the top Bears receivers in Sunday's second preseason game:
1. Olamide Zaccheaus catch leader
Barring someone in the second half doing it with a backup QB, the 5-foot-8, 199-pound veteran slot receiver could lead in receptions because he quickly picked up every receiver position and lines up everywhere. When he isn't moving around, the slot is always where Johnson's offense seems to wind up going, or so he says.
“That's always how I've been as a player," he said. "Being able to know every position, knowing where to line up and as we get more reps, keying in on the little details has been a big thing for me. I view things big picture wise so that they move me to a different spot, I know the concept. I'm not learning a new play, it's just I learn the concept first and then obviously game-play things.
"You're going to move around a little bit. If you just have an understanding of the concepts and what the play is designed to do, then moving around is not too hard."
The connection has shown most in two-minute drill because Zaccheaus is most often right in Williams' sight more as a slot receiver. Once Burden has a bit more seasoning and playing time, Zaccheaus' role might change drastically.
2. DJ Moore in the backfield
It's been something they've sprinkled into the offense more and more and there's no reason why they wouldn't use it a little in this game to see how it works. It's not a huge surprise because Moore is an adept ball carrier in the open field and they can use him back there in screens easier. They also can use blocking schemes to isolate him against half the defense and create running room. Moore needs to catch more passes downfield in practices but he's already had a season working with Williams. So their connection shouldn't be difficult to establish.
The backfield thing is entirely different.
“It don't matter," Moore said. "As long as I can make a positive play out of it, I'm cool with it."
3. Rome Odunze red zone
Practices have shown Odunze to be the most dependable target Williams has inside the 10-yard line. He'll catch the fade or a curl right at the goal line. The 50-50 ball has always been his strength but the rocketed throw on a 5-yard route over the middle, low, has also been a strength. Odunze looks the part of X receiver even if he isn't exactly in that role.
"He can be at the Z, he can be at the X," receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. "He won’t be the one early on that we put in the backfield type deal but he can run routes and he understands the offense.
"As you understand the offense, we can put you in different spots. No question, prototypical X but he’s a guy that you can move around. I think he’s going to have a big year.
4. Cole Kmet
The number of passes thrown to Kmet might decrease but they haven't forgotten him. Johnson was asked early in camp who he has most confidence in among receivers.
"I think Cole Kmet, I think DJ Moore, I think Rome Odunze," he said. "Those are the three that stand out to me first and foremost. I think OZ’s (Zaccheaus) doing a great job of being where he’s supposed to be and he’s being a professional about it."
The rookies played last week and will continue getting work. That's Colston Loveland and Burden. The four who have Johnson's confidence should show up this week early.
