Kyler Gordon Goes From Sack to Picking Off Caleb Williams Twice
Kyler Gordon sees the game differently now in Year 3.
It’s apparent he’s seeing it from around the football.
Gordon made a big hit on the blitz for a sack in Saturday’s Bears win and followed up on this Monday as practiced resume by picking off Caleb Williams twice.
The slot cornerback’s slot process has changed or at least sharpened as the game slowed down while he grew into Matt Eberflus’ defense at a critical position.
“I’d say as far as comfortability wise, it’s like, ‘I’m going to make this next play,’ “ Gordon said. “Really, that’s how I would say — elevate, try to make more turnovers, more big plays, more exciting plays. The slower it gets, the more opportunities I see.”
One pick came when Williams tried to make a floater of a pass on the run, pushing it forward toward D’Andre Swift just behind Gordon’s coverage in the red zone. The throw came up a little short and Gordon went up to get it, then turned it upfield. The other pick came off a deflection at the line of scrimmage.
Gordon was returning to the lineup last week after he’d been out due injury. It's been a familiar situation for him to be bouncing back from injury, as he has missed seven games in two seasons.
When he returned, coach Matt Eberflus had him blitzing and he had the sack. It’s a part of his game under-utilized but the Bears just don’t blitz much.
“Everyone loves to blitz, get aggressive,” Gordon said. “Sack the quarterback, sack-fumble, tackle for losses, everyone loves that.”
Maybe they’ll dust that off during the season.
“We practice a bunch of different things,” Gordon said. “We get a bunch of reps at it, so yeah, you could say that.”
It’s Practice, Man
While Williams was giving up the ball twice, he also was striking back at the defense. A beautiful post pattern by Keenan Allen went for a touchdown after Williams looked off the defense one way, and then came back inside. He also hit Allen on a throw at the back of the end zone and had a DPI call against Tyrique Stevenson when he had DJ Moore deep along the sideline. … QB Tyson Bagent followed up on his strong game Saturday with a solid practice, including a pass in the middle of tight zone coverage for 20 yards inside the 5 to Tyler Scott, and a TD pass in full-squad red zone work at the back of the end zone to DeAndre Carter, who is back from an injury.
Lining Up
Besides Carter, RB Roschon Johnson is back in full participation at practice. Another player conspicuous by his presence in pads is linebacker Noah Sewell, who had been out all training camp.
Both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, the starting safeties, remain out. Byard missed the game after he’d gone through the full week in practice last week. He is working in the therapy area. Brisker has been out since the start of the month.
Jonathan Owens and Elijah Hicks took their place just as they did in Saturday’s game.
Among those also out of the lineup Monday were cornerback Jaylon Jones, cornerback Leon Jones, guard Ryan Bates, defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, wide receiver Collin Johnson, edge rusher Jake Martin and guard Theo Benedet.
Guard Bill Murray continues to get favored with some work with starters at times in practice, and usually with the second-team at guard as he looks to earn a roster spot.
For Starters
Since Matt Eberflus doesn’t talk to media until Tuesday, it’s unknown how they plan to use starters if at all against the Chiefs Thursday night in the final preseason game.
Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said there would be a benefit for Williams if he played in the final meaningless affair.
“Accumulated reps,” Waldron said. “I think for all the young players around the league, it's always going to be that balance of how many preseason reps to play or not to play.
“But there's also the balance of the rest of the team, so it's something we'll work through this week and I know Coach Eberflus will touch on it more in the following days.”
The balance for the rest of the team refers to if he can have the entire group of starters playing, because they obviously don’t want him playing with backups. Offensive line health and the need to rest receivers before the opener might enter into it all.
Changeup
The Bears have an added practice that wasn’t on their original work schedule. They’ll practice before leaving Wednesday for Kansas City. This only made it seem even more likely the starters would rest on Thursday.