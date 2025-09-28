Kyler Gordon scractch has Bears fans miffed over social media posts
Bears fans apparently aren't exactly elated with the way Kyler Gordon is messing with their emotions.
On Friday, Gordon told reporters he was counting on playing this week for the first time this season after hamstring issues, and he practiced Friday on a limited basis, after being unable to practice much of the season.
Then Gordon was listed questionable, which is 50-50 to play. He even was posting on social media in a manner suggesting he'd play.
However, he was on the inactive list before the game. The Bears will be using Nick McCloud again at slot cornerback.
Gordon was among players working on the field prior to the game but now it will be until after the bye week before his return.
McCloud has a 146.9 passer rating against when targeted and has given up a touchdown pass and an 87.5%.
The Bears' secondary had to be considered their greatest strength heading into training camp but they haven't had the full group together after Gordon and Jaylon Johnson (groin) suffered injuries.
It hurts the Bears' chances of being able to cover Brock Bowers when he lines up in the slot on Sunday.
Although McCloud has some poor analytics, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has avoided going to Josh Blackwell as his slot. Blackwell had been the backup to Gordon the past two seasons.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI