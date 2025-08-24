Lineman, former Packers receiver among early wave of Bears roster cuts
Early Bears roster cuts include two former practice squad players but none of the team's veteran starters or backups.
Few of the early cuts ever do create shocks and this group the team announced Sunday didn't.
The 2024 practice squad players released were guard /center Chris Glaser and former Green Bay Packers receiver Samori Toure.
Glaser was a former Chiefs, Jets and Cowboys center/guard who the Bears added to their practice squad last year as the roster was forming at the end of August. He had one start with the Jets and five games played there, then got into three games late last season for the Bears.
Also gone from a big group of wide receivers who will need to be trimmed more is former Packers player Samori Toure. The Bears signed him last year after he'd been with the Packers. He made 13 catches for 160 yards for Green Bay. He had five catches for 72 yards this preseason and made a big mark in OTAs and early training camp, but then not so much afterward.
Another veteran player they cut was linebacker Swayze Bozeman, a former Chiefs player they acquired in the offseason.
Tight end Thomas Gordon, defensive back Mark Perry and defensive back Jeremiah Walker were also given their release. Perry was among the group of defensive backs they had brought in a week ago when they had injuries in the secondary.
The team also went through the formality of putting cornerback Terell Smith on injured reserve after the knee injury he suffered against Buffalo.
The Bears must be down to 53 men by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
