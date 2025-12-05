Packers star issues challenge to Bears ahead of Week 14 matchup

When it comes to sports rivalries, there are very few that can compare with that storied rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. It goes back over 100 years, to the very beginning of the NFL, and in many ways has come to define the sport itself. Even new members of either franchise immediately lean into the rivalry, like when Ben Johnson took a shot at the Packers in his first presser as the Bears' head coach.

As of Thursday, it looks like Packers defensive end Micah Parsons can be added to the list, too. While speaking with the media ahead of the 211th Bears-Packers game, Parsons fired his own shot across the bow by telling Packers beat reporters that he just doesn't like the Bears, and that they have to earn his respect.

Micah Parsons DOES NOT like the Bears



He doesn’t think they have much respect… yeah Parsons is definitely a Packer

Parsons tries to say that it's not a rivalry thing with him, that he believes rivalries are for the fans and not the players, but I'm not buying it. Aside from Green Bay's Week 4 game against Parsons' former team, the Dallas Cowboys, he hasn't spoken this passionately about any other team this season. It definitely seems like he understands the immense weight of history ahead of his first Bears-Packers rivalry game, and probably enjoys it, too.

He goes on to say that this is a 'respect' issue for him and that he doesn't like the Bears because they don't have his respect as an opponent yet. Parsons then issues what is essentially a challenge to the Bears. In his own words, "You know how to earn someone's respect is beating the [blank] out of them."

Parsons has the right to challenge the Bears. Will they rise to the call?

Short, not so sweet, and to the point. Parsons has made it clear that he won't respect the Bears until they beat him, and beat him good. Bears fans may not like to hear it, but Parsons has every right to feel this way. The last time he faced Chicago, he scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery as his team picked up a dominant 49-29 victory. But that was in 2022, and these Bears are not the same ol' Bears.

These Bears are led by a head coach with enough swagger to give Mike Ditka a run for his money. This Bears' offensive line ranks among the NFL's elite. This Bears quarterback oozes confidence in the passing game, even as he struggles through a slump. They're a talented bunch playing with a lot of confidence right now, and that makes for a dangerous team in the National Football League. Chicago may be big underdogs in this game, but you can bet that they won't play like it.

All the talking and blustering will end on Sunday, when both squads will have to put up or shut up. Can the Bears answer the call, win their sixth straight game and their second straight at Lambeau Field, and tighten their grip on the NFC North? We'll soon find out.

