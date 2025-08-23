Suddenly defense looks like a place Ryan Poles hunts before opener
When Bears roster cuts occur by Tuesday at 3 p.m., it's possible they could go deeper than the 53-man limit due largely to injuries.
There has been plenty of time for the Bears to figure out who to dispense with in this process of evaluation known as preseason games and practice. However, they may need to add on if recent showings are an indication.
The waiver wire process isn't easy as the Bears are sitting in the ninth spot but usually there will be players who make it past other teams who are claiming someone to fill a roster hole here and there.
Here's what Ryan Poles should be on the lookout for most as the cuts come down, or even through trade.
1. Edge Rusher
Micah Parsons? He's not on the trading block. No one has ever said he is. Refocus.
Jerry Jones has all the cards in that deal and he's not trading anyone. Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is available for a steep price and to the team with plenty of salary cap cash. That's not the Bears.
What the Bears are looking for in this is going to be someone who can provide relief for Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo.
This isn't exactly a good time to say those two are who they've pinned their hopes to, because there was almost no rush on Patrick Mahomes with starters on the field. However, this is the card they've played.
What is needed is someone who can do what they thought Austin Booker would do.
Booker is reportedly going to miss a "few weeks," according to Ben Johnson. Booker already has missed one week. If he's out into the season but not for four weeks of the season, they probably wouldn't want to put him on injured reserve.
Signing someone who can help fill that extra rusher role would seem critical because of their lack of an edge rush against the Chiefs, a team which doesn't have the best tackle situation.
Jadeveon Clowney and Za'Darius Smith are the top remaining edge rushers unsigned and Aaron Wilson reported Clowney expects to sign before the season begins.
They have other choices there, like Preston Smith, Shaq Barrett or Carl Lawson. If it's only a few weeks they will be without Booker, then signing someone cut elsewhere might be a better option.
So they'll watch here most.
2. Cornerback
Remember when the Bears counted cornerback as a deep area of strength?
It still could be a strength because they're hoping Jaylon Johnson returns by the opener.
However, their backup cornerbacks struggled against the Chiefs, and starter Tyrque Stevenson.
Stevenson didn't exactly paint himself in glory, either, by giving up a short TD pass. When they had Terell Smith, they had depth, but somehow he was demoted behind Nashon Wright and Nick McCloud, then ruptured his patellar tendon.
The Bears have seen now for a few games why other teams felt they could cut ties with Wright. He gave up a 58-yard completion and had a few other snafus early, including a double penalty. Wright would make anyone nervous in a starting role against speedy receivers like the Chiefs have.
McCloud is not really an answer. He has some versatility but not close to starting level skill. If Johnson can't go by the opener, they might need to fall back on using Kyler Gordon outside. That would depend on if Josh Blackwell is healthy enough to play slot.
In the meantime, count on them looking in the waiver heap for one cornerback to add after cuts, someone with another team now who is trying to make a team with a proven secondary or someone with ties to Dennis Allen's defense or defensive backs coach Al Harris.
3. Running back
Two weeks ago this might have looked like their biggest need from roster cutdowns but they've added a few players who can provide support. It also appear injuries to Kyle Monangai and possibly Travis Homer are not serious.
Expect them to simply survey the cuts situation but they look well enough stocked to get by here. especially if D'Andre Swift is going to run as tough as he did in Friday's game.
