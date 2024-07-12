Matt Eberflus' Rank Among Coaches Fails to Follow Betting Odds
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is getting far more respect from Vegas oddsmakers and bettors than he is from national media.
Eberflus remains one of the favorites with bettors to win NFL coach of the year honors.
DraftKing still has him as favorite to win and the odds are now at +800. Fanduel.com has him with second-best chance to win it, tied with Atlanta's Raheem Morris at +1000 and trailing only favorite Jim Harbaugh at +900.
However, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin has posted the website's annual ranking of all coaches out ahead of the start of training camps and it's falling right in line with some of the other coach rankings on the internet.
Eberflus is ranked only the 26th best coach in the NFL by Benjamin.
"Perhaps no coach will benefit more from a personnel overhaul in 2024, with Caleb Williams and a trove of proven weapons coming aboard this offseason," Benjamin wrote. "Chicago is also betting on Eberflus' recent returns as a defensive mind. After an ugly one-and-a-half years that included in-season staff turnover and mercurial offense, his "D" finally came to life late in 2023, threatening a wild-card push."
BEARS 2024 TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: LINEBACKERS LOOK FOR EVEN MORE TAKEAWAYS
JAYLON JOHNSON DETAILS HIS DISCOVERY ABOUT QB CALEB WILLIAMS
ROME ODUNZE AND CALEB WILLIAMS LOOK SHARP ON GIANTS HARD KNOCKS
If they're threatening a wild-card push, why is Eberflus ranked so poorly?
Eberflus is ranked well behind every other coach in the NFC North. The worst ranking by any of the NFC North coaches is 12th by Minnesota's Kevin O'Connell.
Eberflus is ranked behind first-year Panthers coach Dave Canales, first-year Panthers coach Mike MacDonald and veteran Raheem Morris, who has a 21-38 record in three years as a head coach with Tampa Bay.
At least he is rated by Benjamin head of Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon (27th), Raiders coach Antonio Pierce (28th), Jets coach Robert Saleh (29th), Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan (30th), Patriot first-year coach Jerod Mayo (31st) and Saints coach Dennis Allen (32nd).
- Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has agamblingproblem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven