Bear Digest

Matthew 'McDitka' does his best imitation of Da Coach in commercial

The unusual ads with Matthew McConaughey used Da Bears as a theme, apparently teasing the Super Bowl.

Gene Chamberlain

Matthew McConaughey and his Uber Eats ads ventured in the realm of Bears lore.
Matthew McConaughey and his Uber Eats ads ventured in the realm of Bears lore. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On the 39th anniversary of their Super Bowl XX rout of New England, the Bears received an homage of sorts.

Or at least Mike Ditka did.

Matthew McConaughey did his best Ditka imitation with mustache and Bears circa 1985 sideline sweater in a commercial released during the Eagles-Commanders game.

The product McConaughey was advertising was not even clear even though these vague commercials with him featured have been for Uber Eats. 

At the end, the date of the Super Bowl was displayed, as if it was teasing something on Super Sunday.

Either way, McConaughey made fpr a pretty good Ditka facsimile and the commercial was released on Jan. 26, the 39th anniversary of the Bears' 1985  Super Bowl team taking the Lombardi Trophy.

Although "Da Bears" theme has definitely been overdone to the point of being a trite caricature, after 39 years without winning another one and seven last-place finishes in 11 seasons, the Bears are just fortunate someone even remembers them for something.

More Chicago Bears News

X: BearsOnSI

Published |Modified
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.