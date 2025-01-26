Matthew 'McDitka' does his best imitation of Da Coach in commercial
On the 39th anniversary of their Super Bowl XX rout of New England, the Bears received an homage of sorts.
Or at least Mike Ditka did.
Matthew McConaughey did his best Ditka imitation with mustache and Bears circa 1985 sideline sweater in a commercial released during the Eagles-Commanders game.
The product McConaughey was advertising was not even clear even though these vague commercials with him featured have been for Uber Eats.
At the end, the date of the Super Bowl was displayed, as if it was teasing something on Super Sunday.
Either way, McConaughey made fpr a pretty good Ditka facsimile and the commercial was released on Jan. 26, the 39th anniversary of the Bears' 1985 Super Bowl team taking the Lombardi Trophy.
Although "Da Bears" theme has definitely been overdone to the point of being a trite caricature, after 39 years without winning another one and seven last-place finishes in 11 seasons, the Bears are just fortunate someone even remembers them for something.
