Why Ryan Poles' draft and free agency focus requires no limits

When free agency begins March 10, and then later with the NFL draft, the great assumption is the Bears will need to focus intently on upgrading the offensive line.
The NFL Mock Draft Database, tracking 611 internet mock drafts, has the consensus first pick for the Bears at No. 10 as Kevin Banks, the Texas tackle. This was after the earlier consensus had LSU's Will Campbell going to them.
Ben Johnson already aluded to the need for offensive line help from GM Ryan Poles in the draft and free agency.
"I think offensive line is certainly an area that we need to get better play from going forward, something that Ryan and I have already talked about," he said. "We will develop a plan of attack for how to get that done, but I'm looking forward to getting an excellent offensive line coach in the building to help develop the young talent that we already have on the roster, and we will certainly talk about acquiring talent to bolster that unit as well."
However, even with helping Caleb Williams out as an emphasis, defense can't be entirely discounted in importance for the draft or free agency.
Bears defense overrated
The main reason is the Bears defense might never have been the force many assumed it was and it also needs upgrading.
It's true they went 13 straight games holding opponents to 21 points or less, but the bulk of their strong defensive efforts came against teams with poor quarterbacks, struggling or both. Some came against teams with key players missing.
They had strong defensive efforts in wins over backup quarterbacks for the Vikings and Falcons in 2023
The Cardinals were 24th in scoring, 19th on offense and Kyler Murray was six games removed from starting a comeback from an ACL tear.
In 2024 they shut down Will Levis, Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence in their early 4-2 start. Their teams finished 12-39.
The 2024 win over the Rams at Soldier Field came without wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee.
Obscure backs like Isaac Guerendo and Emari Demercado made mince meat of the Bears defense.
The strong 2023 finish came with a defense supported by the second-best running game and they were able to finish third in time of possession to keep their defense off the field. But that TOP vanished this year with their running game, as they collapsed on the ground to 27th overall and 19th in TOP once Justin Fields' ground threat was removed from the attack. So the defense was exposed.
Their secondary had been cruising along first- through third- ranked in passer rating against until the Hail Mary pass and then they collapsed to 16th but what also must be remembered is the collapse came when they finally started playing talented offenses led by Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, a healthy Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels rather than the Will Levises of the world.
Defensive depth down
The depth aspect was huge for their defense, as well. When Andrew Billings went out for the year, they were relying on veteran journeymen to plug the gap as second-year, third-round defensive tackle Zacch Pickens failed to develop.
Then there is the individual breakdown.
"The two linebackers are excellent ballplayers," Johnson said. "They're quick to diagnose and react."
Tremaine Edmunds was graded 119th of 189 linebackers Pro Football Focus put a grade on. Even if you don't trust PFF grades, 119th isn't going to easily convert to top 50 and that's where you need a linebacker who is among your top five highest paid players.
T.J. Edwards, the other linebacker he mentioned, is going to enter the final year of a three-year deal.
Billings was cited as a dominant player by Johnson but is going to be rehabbing or coming off rehab from a pectoral muscle surgery while the team is moving forward, so he could lack a strong offseason.
Talent questions
They still lack the dominant all-around 3-technique needed in the 4-3 they've been playing, as Gervon Dexter admitted he lacks "consistency."
DeMarcus Walker hasn't been the kind of edge who removes pressure from Montez Sweat's pass rush.
Safety Kevin Byard will be 32 years old when the season begins.
There's no guarantee safety Jaquan Brisker can avoid the concussion issues to plague him three times in three years.
And while Tyrique Stevenson seemed to settle down at cornerback after the Hail Mary debacle, he still was ranked only 133rd best cornerback out of 223 PFF graded.
These are all real problems for the Bears to battle and as such, Poles can't be solely focused on finding help for Caleb Williams on the offensive line or elsewhere.
The Bears are in such a personnel state that any highly graded player who should fall to them in the draft or become available in free agency needs to be considered.
"I have not watched all the tape, but I have a good feel from game planning against this defense, and certainly seeing the crossover tape from the offense that I feel confident about the current talent level already in the building," Johnson said after being hired. "Going into this season, I felt like this place was a sleeping giant. To be honest with you, I personally was more concerned about the Chicago Bears than I was about anyone else in this division."
Sleeping. Yes. Giant?
The Bears can still use some building upward with defensive talent wherever they can find it.
