When it comes to bringing in new players from other teams, Bears GM Ryan Poles has had to do it more often than he likes, and it has occurred with hit-and-miss regularity rather than high success.
For every T.J. Edwards, Andrew Billings or Kevin Byard there has also been a Lucas Patricks, Gerald Everett and the biggest flop of all, Nate Davis. The same has been true of his trading. He traded to get DJ Moore and Montez Sweat, but also Chase Claypool, N'Keal Harry and Darrell Taylor.
After an offseason when the Bears rebuilt their offensive line and added other pieces through trade and free agency, it appears the tide could actually have turned.
One possible measuring stick is an article by Around the NFL writer Nick Shook of NFL.com, and it was on players whose absences will really hurt their former teams.
Shook finds losing both Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman will be extremely damaging to their former teams, the Chiefs and Falcons. If it's damaging for those teams, it stands to reason they'll be successful in Chicago.
Each was acquired in a different way by Poles, Dalman as a free agent and Thuney in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
"The Chiefs’ offensive line was the weak point that ultimately led to their downfall in Super Bowl LIX, but they might not have even reached that point had Thuney not kicked out to left tackle late in the season to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blindside," Shook wrote about the new Bears guard.
Shook describes the Chiefs offensive line now as a real patchwork guessing game and losing Thuney deprived them of stability. This is exactly what the Bears were seeking after seeing their line switched up so often.
Center Drew Dalman is the other Bears acquisition said the be one whose absence will prove particularly damaging for his former team.
The Falcons got a taste of life without Dalman last year when he suffered a high ankle sprain. He missed almost half the season because of it. Ryan Neuzil replaced him.
"Neuzil will need to improve to flirt with Dalman’s consistency, and playing center comes with important responsibilities," Shook wrote. "Like others on this list, the pressure—and the spotlight—will be on Neuzil early," Shook wrote.
Thuney has made a list of top players in their 30s for Pro Football Focus and Dalman was named by that website on a list of each team's most impactful offseason acquisition.
With past moves, even the better ones like with Edwards or Sweat, there was no real big impact on their past teams. This was true even with Kevin Byard and Tremaine Edmunds. However, with players like Dalman and Thuney it's obvious Poles' fortunes might have changed or else someone else's influence is greatly aiding him in doing his job because it's hard to see how Dalman and Thuney wouldn't be missed by their former teams.
Could that someone be Ben Johnson?
