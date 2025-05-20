Questions on offensive line OTAs can answer for Chicago Bears
When massive players who make their living get on a practice field without their pads, the value of what coaches can see takes a prohibitive drop.
OTA practices without pads like the Bears start Tuesday let offensive linemen improve their timing and show their understanding of particular plays. The rest is left to the imagination of coaches.
One thing they will not be able to see at OTAs is who is winning a particular job battle. Coach Ben Johnson already made this much perfectly clear after showing veterans what the offense could look like during earlier offseason work without actually practicing it.
"There's a lot that's going on in everyone's head right now," Johnson said. "We've been focused, particularly in that room, about our fundamentals. What does a triple look like when we're working with the tight end? What's it going to look like on a dry block when we're pulling, what do we want that to look like? That's been our focus.
"I really don't want to get too much into depth of what that personnel is going to be. We just simply don't know. We'll find that out when we get pads on. You can't climb the depth chart in the springtime, particularly on o-line and d-line if we don't have the pads on.”
At least from what the coaches and players have said, they do know where some of the players will line up first.
For now this will have to do as they don't really compete for jobs but position themselves so they can compete for them.
Here are questions they actually can learn answers to at OTAs, even as they say there are limits on the value of these non-contact practices.
1. Ozzy Trapilo's Feet
A taller tackle always has to face questions ability his footwork when he's trying to block quick edge rushers. During the run up to the draft, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein expressed concern about Trapilo's footwork at tackle.
"Average foot agility and body control to handle counters and spins," was Zierlein's assessment.
Trapilo has time and repetitions to show he has the right steps at left tackle, since this is where they've decided he'll line up first. What he showed at rookie camp can be discounted. It wasn't blocking NFL competition with pads. These OTAs will be without pads, but a lineman can still look bad because they actually are blocking NFL players.
2. Kiran Amegadjie's Relaunch
The Bears have said the Amegadjie who fans saw last year in a few brief appearance did not reflect his abilities. The reason OTAs can better help Amegadjie display his abilities is he didn't have these practices in the offseason to get familiar with the speed and movements of NFL quality players, and also to understand what the position required in the offense.
Amegadjie didn't practice until right at the end of training camp, just before the start of the regular season. When he did play, it was in an emergency situation without getting reps aimed at preparing him for those opponents. OTAs will be like his rookie year reboot.
3. Darnell Wright's Reps
Are they all coming at right tackle, his position for the first two years of his career, or are the Bears going to at least take a look during the offseason work at the possibility they might need to eventually move their 2023 first-round pick to left tackle. This would most likely happen after they get a look at how Trapilo moves at left tackle and Amegadjie stacks up against veterans like Dayo Odeyingbo or Austin Booker in practices because the announced plan going in is Trapilo at left tackle, where Amegadjie also plays, while they don't have injured Braxton Jones. Will there be a migration for Wright sometime after the first few weeks of OTAs?
At the time it looks unlikely because of the possibility Jones is returning to start there.
4. The Health Watch
Backup guards Ryan Bates and Bill Murray both are coming off season-ending injuries and underwent surgeries. Bates had a season loaded with injury issues, including one to his shoulder requiring he leave the country for a surgery. However, he seemed over that one when he suffered a concussion and then finished on injured reserve. Murray has a torn pectoral muscle.
When instability with starters has been a problem, and the top guards off the bench spent more time on injured reserve after surgeries, there needs to be as much positive OTA work as possible to know the two are ready to help stabilize the line in case of a starter's injury. It's even more important when one starting guard is 32 years old (Joe Thuney) and the other (Jonah Jackson) had a few injuries the previous season.
The Bears liked Bates enough to keep him on the roster past the point where they could have cut him and saved themselves half a million in roster bonus money. They obviously have plans for him as a backup but his contract only runs through this season.
5. Luke Newman's Versatility
The ability of the rookie guard from Michigan State to be a guard or center after he was a tackle at Holy Cross for three years was emphasized by Poles after the draft. Newman could be a younger version of Bates, who is a bit expensive for a backup player and cost the Bears a fifth-round pick to acquire. It will be interesting to see if they move Newman between center and guard at OTAs and minicamp, like Bates is supposed to be able to do. Newman was getting an awful lot of technique work and advice during rookie camp from coaches. They apparently are not going to ignore him behind the veteran backups at the position.
6. Riding a Bike
Right guard Jonah Jackson's big selling point was his past fit in Johnson's offense at Detroit. Is it just like it was with the Lions when Jackson lines up at OTAs? He definitely wasn't a fit in L.A., but the Rams did try converting him to center and did it after he was coming off an injury that sidelined him for several weeks.
They made the change after preseason ended and the team was starting to get ready for the regular season. You'd think Jackson would step right back in and be entirely comfortable at this position.
