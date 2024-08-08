Nate Davis Remains an Injury Question for Bears
A few key players on the line of scrimmage were back available for the Bears at Thursday's practice after being away for much of the week due to injuries.
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings and right tackle Darnell Wright were both on the practice field and out of rehab when the Bears had their last practice before Saturday's second preseason game at Buffalo.
Billings had been out of practice for a few days, returned on a limited basis on Wednesday and was back available for team scrimmage on Thursday. Wright had been out, returned Wednesday but then left practice. However, he appears to be healthy again.
A new addition to the ranks of injured was reserve defensive tackle Byron Cowart.
None of the other players who missed Wednesday were back on Thursday.
Defensive end Montez Sweat, safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson sat out, as did running back Roschon Johnson, guard Nate Davis and wide receiver Collin Johnson. Linebacker Noah Sewell remains out and has been out all of camp.
Also, backup cornerback Terell Smith remained out after leaving Wednesday's practice with an injury.
The Bears are expected to reveal after practice whether quarterback Caleb Williams is starting against Buffalo, and possibly how much starters will play, but Williams is not currently scheduled to talk to media. Williams and all the starters, as well as key reserves, sat out the Aug. 1 Hall of Fame Game with Houston.
Twitter: BearsOnSi