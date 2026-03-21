The Bears' free agent class can effectively be funneled into three groups. The sure things, quality depth, and semi-unknown commodities. Devin Bush, Coby Bryant, Neville Gallimore, and Kalif Raymond all fall into the first category. They will have clearly defined roles on defense and special teams (in Raymond's case).

Jordan McFadden, Cam Lewis, and Case Keenum were the obvious depth/key backup moves. Jaylon Jones, Daniel Hardy, and Elijah Hicks fall under a similar category with an emphasis on their contributions to special teams.

Meanwhile, you could classify practically every other pickup as a semi-unknown. There are question marks across the board on what each player's impact will be. Some might not even be a sure thing to make the roster when it's all said and done.

Looking at the bigger picture, there are also a few significant questions that the Bears need to answer after their mixed bag free agency haul.

1. How much can they count on their current defensive tackle depth?

The defensive tackle position was one of the most glaring weaknesses on Chicago's defense last season. Before free agency, I was convinced that they wouldn't leave the first two rounds of the draft without addressing the defensive interior. However, they've since added three free agents and currently have five defensive tackles (not counting Shemar Turner) on the roster.

They're paying one of those free agents, Neville Gallimore, $10 million over the next two years. He will have a role. They might view their other two pickups, Kentavius Street and James Lynch, as camp bodies or insurance in case the draft doesn't fall their way. Street is making just over the veteran minimum, and I can't imagine Lynch is making much more. In which case, I'm still firmly aboard the "they need to draft a defensive tackle in the first or second round" train. If they think they can contribute (and maybe hope a motivated Dayo Odeyingbo can help out on the interior), then they might not even add to the room at all. *Gulp.*

2. Do they trust Tyrique Stevenson enough to start opposite Jaylon Johnson?

The cornerback position is one to keep an eye on for the Bears early in the draft. Honestly, I think corner is my dark-horse pick to be their first-round selection. I know many fans would hate it. I definitely wouldn't like it. However, I could see them prioritizing it if they think they could land a quality edge-rusher in the second round.

Nahshon Wright, who signed with the Jets this offseason, played 97% of the defensive snaps last season. They benched Tyrique Stevenson, who played a career-low 54% of the snaps, for him. How much faith they have in him bouncing back in a contract year will largely decide how early they address the cornerback position in the draft. Maybe they have some faith in Zah Frazier or Terell Smith, but they're nothing more than lottery tickets. I doubt they'd prevent the Bears from adding to the position early.

3. Do they feel better about the edges or safeties that could be available in the second round?

The Bears are fortunate that the 2026 NFL Draft is absolutely loaded at two of their biggest areas of weakness, the edge-rusher spot and safety. They should be able to land two impact players there through the first two rounds if they wish to do so. However, they'll have an interesting dilemma if one of the top three safeties, Caleb Downs, Dillon Thieneman, and Emmanuel McNeill-Warren, is still on the board at 25. They'll have to decide whether it's more valuable to land one of the best safeties in the class or improve the pass-rush.

While they might stick with the top of the board (Ryan Poles hinted at that at the combine, but every GM preaches the BPA approach), the decision could also come down to how they think the board will fall in the second round. If they think the pass-rush well might run dry before they're on the clock again at pick 57, then they might prioritize the edge at pick 25.

4. At what point do they address the loss of DJ Moore?

I've seen some predict that the Bears could surprise everyone and draft a receiver in the first round if the board falls that way (BPA, amirite?). Personally, that is far too rich for my blood with all their other needs on the defensive side of the ball. I know Ben Johnson is an offensive mastermind, but offensive masterminds can conceivably do less with more.

While Kalif Raymond will have a defined role on the offensive side of the ball, he won't be able to fill DJ Moore's shoes. Not by a long shot. He'll be a gadget guy and deep threat. He'll be taking Olamide Zaccheaus' role (and hopefully be much more dynamic and dependable in it). While I'd be shocked if Chicago added another pass-catcher in the first, I wouldn't be surprised if they address the position at virtually any point after the second round. They met with De'Zhaun Stribling this week, and I could see him being the target in the third or fourth round.