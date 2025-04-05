2025 NFL Draft: 4 best-case scenarios for the Chicago Bears in the first round
The 2025 NFL Draft will offer the Chicago Bears a fantastic opportunity to stay put, trade up, or trade back in the first round and land an instant plug-and-play starter to what's already become an impressive roster.
General manager Ryan Poles has proven he isn't shy about making draft-day trades, and in this breakdown of the four best-case first-round scenarios for the Bears, trading up (and back) are options.
Here's the ultimate takeaway: the Bears are in a really good spot at No. 10 overall. In many ways, they're the biggest wild card in the first round.
Here are four best-case scenarios for the Chicago Bears in Round 1.
Armand Membou slides to No. 10 overall
Call it a hunch, but something tells me the Chicago Bears will finish the offensive line rebuild by selecting the most athletic offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft, Armand Membou. But they'll need a little luck for that to happen.
Membou is currently rated the No. 8 overall player on consensus rankings, which means he'll need a bit of a first-round slide to make it to the Bears. If he does, Poles won't waste any time calling his name.
And don't worry about the whole right tackle vs. left tackle thing. Membou's athletic profile is tailor-made for the left side in the pros, and he'd represent an instant upgrade over Braxton Jones.
Chicago Bears trade up for Ashton Jeanty
I'd usually be strongly opposed to the Bears trading up for a running back, but 'usually' doesn't apply to the top offensive weapon in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty.
Ben Johnson noted at the 2025 NFL Owners Meetings that a first-round running back -- one like Jahmyr Gibbs -- must be a lethal offensive weapon who strikes fear in opposing defenses. That summarizes Jeanty perfectly.
But the Chicago Bears will need a trade partner to land the 2,600-yard rusher, and I'd take a long look at the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 overall.
New Jaguars GM James Gladstone may decide to slide down a few spots to acquire as much draft capital as he can during his first year on the job, and that fifth pick is the sweet spot for Jeanty.
Perhaps Poles can swing a deal by packaging the 10th pick, one of his two second-rounders, and a future Day-2 selection in 2026 to get a deal done.
Bears trade back with QB-needy team, select Kelvin Banks
If Shedeur Sanders begins to slide in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers could decide that a trade with the Bears makes sense. And if Ryan Poles' phone rings, he should strongly consider answering it.
Of course, this depends on whether players like Membou or Jeanty have already been selected. If so, trading back should be the Chicago Bears' first choice. Sanders falling to No. 10 gives them a chance to do that.
If the Bears slide back to No. 21, a prospect like Kelvin Banks (OL, Texas) would make sense. He has left tackle size and traits, and played at a very high level for most of his career with the Longhorns. Much like Membou, he'd instantly be the most talented left tackle on the roster.
Having the chance to select a 2025 starting left tackle and acquire a haul of picks in the process is great business. It's the kind of move that's become something of a Poles trademark, too.
Chicago Bears trade up for Abdul Carder
This would be the most aggressive move the Bears could make in the first round, mainly because they'd likely have to trade into the top four picks to land Abdul Carter. And the only way trading up for Carter becomes a possibility is if he slides past the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall, and the New York Giants at No. 3.
Enter the New England Patriots at No. 4.
The Patriots' roster still needs a lot of work, making them a possible match for a team like the Bears, who would move heaven and earth for a chance to land Carter, one of the most gifted pass rushers to enter the league in quite some time.
It would be a costly decision by Poles, one that would require the 10th pick, one of Chicago's two second-rounders, and a first-round selection in 2026. Indeed, Carter is that special, and if the Bears have a chance to move up for him, they have to take it.
