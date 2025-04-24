2025 NFL Draft: 4 trades the Chicago Bears could make in Round 1
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles perhaps did a bit of foreshadowing earlier this week when he said that the first round of the 2025 NFL draft could get 'wild'. This will be especially true if the Bears make a big move up the board to land an elite prospect.
Considering the historically low number of blue chip prospects in this year's draft, that's exactly what Poles should be trying to do. Here are three trade scenarios the Bears should be working overtime to pull off, and one that would be a consolation prize of sorts.
1. Trade up to 3rd overall for Abdul Carter
How's this for a splashy move? Taking over the third overall pick would be an expensive trade that would likely cost Chicago its first-round pick next year and a little more, but the payoff could be more than worth it if they can add defensive end Abdul Carter to their front-four.
Poles has referenced before how you need 'waves of pass rushers' to win Super Bowls, and Carter is by far the best prospect in this year's draft at getting after the quarterback. He has the upside of a perennial All-Pro and has earned pro comps to Micah Parsons.
2. Trading up to 5th overall for Mason Graham or Ashton Jeanty
Throughout the pre-draft process, the first four picks have felt pretty well-known. At the No. 5 pick, currently held by the Jacksonville Jaguars, is where things could get wild, and that's where the Bears need to get if they want to nab one of the few remaining blue-chip prospects: defensive tackle Mason Graham or running back Ashton Jeanty.
This year's draft is a buyer's market, so the cost to jump from the 10th pick to No. 5 may not be as high as in previous years and may only cost the Bears one of their two second-round picks. It's not cheap, but getting one of these elite prospects would pay off immediately in 2025.
3. Moving up to 7th overall for Graham or Jeanty
Maybe the Jaguars don't want to trade back. Maybe Poles balks at their asking price. Even in this scenario, there's a very real chance that both Graham and Jeanty are still on the board two picks later. Trading up only three spots wouldn't likely cost more than a third-round pick, and the Bears would be able to prevent the likes of the Dallas Cowboys or Miami Dolphins from leapfrogging them.
4. Trading back to 14th overall
Of course, the first nine picks could end up in a worst-case scenario for the Bears, with all the blue-chip prospects gone and no one willing to trade back for a reasonable price. In that case, they are best served by finding a trade-back partner of their own, and the one that makes the most sense is the Indianapolis Colts at 14th overall.
Though the Bears have been linked by some draft analysts to one of the top two tight ends, the Colts need a Day 1 starter at tight end in the worst way. At least one, and potentially both, of Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren could still be on the board at 10th overall. Here, it would behoove the Bears to swap picks with the Colts and grab an extra third-round pick along the way.
At 14, the Bears could get just as good of a prospect as they could at 10. A couple possibilities here would be offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. or guard Tyler Booker, or maybe running back Omarion Hampton, who some believe is pretty close as a prospect to Jeanty.